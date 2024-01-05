RACINE — In January, Racine Area Veterans, Inc., partners with Over Our Head Players to present an original production honoring Racine Veterans’ military service. “Seven Sacrifices” consists of monologues from the Civil War to the Iraq War along with music from each era. A powerful, emotional play, “Seven Sacrifices” will be presented at Sixth Street Theatre, 318 Sixth St., Downtown Racine, Wis.

The script draws from primary source documents and features the stories of people from Racine County who served in the military. These personal accounts allow a glimpse into the experiences of those who have sacrificed so much for our country and provide insight into the human cost of war. The play does depict situations of war and uses period language from times of conflict.

Racine Area Veterans, Inc., and Over Our Head Players are collaborating on this unique original production featuring the stories of Racine Veterans’ military service.

“Seven Sacrifices” incorporates excerpts from real letters as well as contemporary news stories to highlight military service and sacrifices. The resulting compilation is subtitled “one hometown’s military service through seven conflicts.”

‘Seven Sacrifices’ material

Most material is taken from letters that families have donated to the Legacy Museum, a project of Racine Area Veterans, Inc. (RAVI). Accounts from seven different military actions are presented:

Civil War — service of William H. Upham, William E. Strong and Peter Thomas

— service of William H. Upham, William E. Strong and Peter Thomas World War I — shared through the eyes of Mathew W. Milkie, William K. Alcorn, George Hanson/Hansen, Chaplain F.S. Penfold, Violet Williams, and Nick Garski

— shared through the eyes of Mathew W. Milkie, William K. Alcorn, George Hanson/Hansen, Chaplain F.S. Penfold, Violet Williams, and Nick Garski World War II — documented by service members Harold Helding, Donald Jensen, Robert Navratil, Richard Harvey and Stanley Scott

— documented by service members Harold Helding, Donald Jensen, Robert Navratil, Richard Harvey and Stanley Scott The Korean War — told through the recollections of Jim Becker

— told through the recollections of Jim Becker Vietnam — the true stories of Gayle May, John Koeppen and Robert Turner

— the true stories of Gayle May, John Koeppen and Robert Turner The War in Afghanistan — Racine Veterans Kevin Benson and Teri Christensen provide their experiences

— Racine Veterans Kevin Benson and Teri Christensen provide their experiences Iraq War — represented through an email from General William J. Troy to his sister

Performances for ‘Seven Sacrifices’

Performances run two weekends: January 19 – 28.

Fridays at 8 p.m.

Saturdays at 5:30 and 8 p.m.

Sunday matinees at 2:30 p.m.

Thursday, Jan. 25, at 7 p.m.

Tickets are $19.50. Reservations are available online at overourheadplayers.org or through the Over Our Head Players box office, 262-632-6802. Tickets are selling quickly, with some performances already sold out.

These true stories depict Racine Veterans in service to their country. The project was initially conceived two years ago by RAVI President Bill May and OOHP Managing Artistic Director Rich Smith. Together, they have read countless letters and scoured the reference materials in the Legacy Museum collection.

The research team also compiled hundreds of historical images for the project. These photos are of the people portrayed and key locations that will appear on video screens.

Local musician Mark Paffrath completes the performance, playing popular music from each time period.

Bill May, Chief Researcher for the Legacy Museum, serves as Material Specialist for “Seven Sacrifices,” which is written and compiled by Rich Smith. “Seven Sacrifices” is produced in partnership between Racine Area Veterans, Inc., and Over Our Head Players. Members of the RAVI Legacy Museum committee have contributed to the production details, including Izzy May-Jung and Jayden George.

The cast includes Michael Becker, Reese Becker, Marc Coyle, Taiya Girley, Georgia Harrell, MJ Kangas, Dominick Knox, Brad Kostreva, Tony Lazalde, Len Maki, Brian Maxwell, Jonathan Neustifter, Joan Roehre, and Teri Stanley.

Audiences are advised that one of the challenges of the piece is the impact of language used during times of conflict.

More information about Racine Area Veterans, Inc., and its programs is available on their website.