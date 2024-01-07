SOUTHEASTERN WISCONSIN — A winter storm is making its way to Southeastern Wisconsin starting Monday and predicted by the National Weather Service to continue until Wednesday.

Winter Storm Watch

A Winter Storm Watch has been issued for Tuesday, Jan. 9 from 6 a.m. until 3 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 10 in multiple counties.

However, it is important to note that snow will begin Monday evening, but the most impactful period of accumulating snow is expected during the day Tuesday and into Tuesday night.

For those in Milwaukee, Racine and counties, the NWS states heavy wet snow is possible. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 7 inches are possible near the lake and 6 to 10 inches farther inland. Winds could gust as high as 35 mph per NWS.

Winter storm to impact travel

It is expected that travel could be challenging. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning and evening commute.

Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation by visiting Weather.gov for all forecast needs.

Additionally, check out coverage at Racine County Eye’s partner TMJ4 for additional weather updates.

Share your photos

The snowfall set to impact Southeastern Wisconsin could be the perfect opportunity to take photos. Share your photos to get them included in our coverage by emailing emma@racinecountyeye.com.