SOUTHEASTERN WISCONSIN — A winter storm is making its way to Southeastern Wisconsin starting Monday and predicted by the National Weather Service to continue until Wednesday.
Winter Storm Watch
A Winter Storm Watch has been issued for Tuesday, Jan. 9 from 6 a.m. until 3 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 10 in multiple counties.
However, it is important to note that snow will begin Monday evening, but the most impactful period of accumulating snow is expected during the day Tuesday and into Tuesday night.
For those in Milwaukee, Racine and counties, the NWS states heavy wet snow is possible. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 7 inches are possible near the lake and 6 to 10 inches farther inland. Winds could gust as high as 35 mph per NWS.
Winter storm to impact travel
It is expected that travel could be challenging. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning and evening commute.
Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation by visiting Weather.gov for all forecast needs.
5 tips to prepare for a winter storm
- Stock Up on Essentials: Ensure you have a well-stocked emergency kit. This should include non-perishable food, water, batteries, flashlights, a battery-powered or hand-crank radio, and first-aid supplies. Don’t forget medications and pet supplies if necessary.
- Prepare Your Home: Insulate your home by installing storm windows or covering windows with plastic to keep cold air out. Clear rain gutters, repair roof leaks and cut away tree branches that could fall on your house or other structures during a storm.
- Heating Safety: Ensure your heating system is functioning correctly and safely. Keep a safe, alternative heating source and fuels available. Remember to have proper ventilation for indoor heating devices to prevent carbon monoxide poisoning.
- Plan for Communications: Keep your cell phones charged and have a backup power source. In case of power outages, have a family communication plan to stay in touch if you’re separated.
- Vehicle Preparedness: If travel is necessary, keep your vehicle’s gas tank full to prevent the fuel line from freezing. Pack a winter emergency kit in your car that includes blankets, food and water, a flashlight, a windshield scraper, and sand or kitty litter for traction. Don’t forget a charger for your mobile phone.
Driving during a winter storm
For commuters facing the challenges of a winter storm, especially in regions like Southeastern Wisconsin where winter conditions can be severe, here are five essential tips to ensure safety and preparedness:
- Stay Informed: Before heading out, check the latest weather forecasts and road conditions. Be aware of any travel advisories or road closures.
- Winterize Your Vehicle: Check the battery, antifreeze levels, heater and defroster, lights, and flashing hazard lights. Ensure your tires have adequate tread and consider snow tires if you live in an area with heavy snowfall.
- Emergency Kit for Your Car:
Remember to pack the kit you prepared.
- Plan Extra Travel Time: Allow extra time for your commute. Speeding on snow-covered or icy roads significantly increases the risk of accidents.
- Safe Driving Practices: When driving in snow, accelerate and decelerate slowly to avoid skids. Keep a safe distance from the vehicle in front of you and be aware that stopping distances are longer on icy and snowy roads.
Commuters can enhance their safety and reduce the stress associated with traveling during a winter storm. Remember, the best safety tip is to stay off the roads during severe weather if possible.
