Obituary for Agnes Slama Wilcox

October 12, 1939 – January 8, 2024

Agnes Slama Wilcox (née Rosenbaum), 84, of Kenosha, died on Monday, Jan. 8, at Harvest Home, Mount Pleasant surrounded in love and prayers.

Agnes was born on Oct. 12, 1939, on the family farm on Oak Grove Ridge. A daughter of the late Lawrence and Iola (née Pugh) Rosenbaum. She attended a one-room schoolhouse near the family farm, graduated from Seneca High School and later graduated from the College of Cosmetology in Madison.

On April 4, 1959, in Kenosha at St. James Catholic Church, she was united in marriage to John “Jack” Slama. They were blessed with 21 years of marriage and four children, before Jack’s premature death in 1980. She married James Wilcox on June 15, 1991, until his death in 1999.

Agnes’ strong Catholic faith was the cornerstone of her life and brought her great comfort in her final moments. She was a devoted member of St. Thomas Aquinas and later St. Mary’s.

A gifted hairdresser for more than 60 years, Agnes Slama Wilcox dedicated 42 of those years to helping those in the nursing homes feel and look their best. The residents lined the halls waiting for her special care. She retired at 78 years old.

She was a very active member at the VFW Post #1865 Auxiliary, holding the offices of District President and Kenosha President. She was a Girl Scout leader for many years and an involved member of Quota Club and Red Hatters.

Agnes had a passion for quilting, sewing and baking, and loved to share the fruits of her labor with her friends and family. Agnes was also an avid card player and loved to go on trips with her friends. (She never missed a trip to the casino!)

Agnes Slama Wilcox is survived by three children, Kathy (Ed) Nichols, Ruth (Bill) Ehrgott, David (Robin) Slama; grandchildren, Kendal Nichols, Katie Nichols, Corey (Kami) Nichols, Kyle (Jess) Nichols, CJ Slama, Sarah (Mike) Drew; and great-grandchildren, Jackson, Walker, Nash, and Olivia Nichols and Ryan and Amelia Drew.

Agnes’ siblings include Mary (Andy) Dejno, Joan (Henry) VanSwol, Joyce (Jerry) Jacob, Neil Rosenbaum and her sister-in-law, Betty Rosenbaum.

She is preceded in death by her son, Mike (Jodi) Slama; grandchild, Erin (Alex) Mogensen; sister, Camelia Stuckey; and brothers, William and Rodney Rosenbaum.

Services

Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. on Jan. 12 at St. Mary Catholic Church in Kenosha. Private entombment will take place in All Saints Mausoleum. A visitation will take place from 5 to 7 p.m. on Jan. 11 at Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be considered in Agnes Slama Wilcox’s name to St. Mary’s Building Fund, 7307 40th Ave., Kenosha, WI, 53142.

Obituary and photo of Agnes Slama Wilcox courtesy of Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home.