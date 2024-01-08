Obituary for Anthony Thomas, ‘Tone’

December 7, 1974 – January 2, 2024

Anthony Thomas passed away on Jan. 2, 2024. The family is deeply saddened at his sudden passing. Tone (as he was known by his family and friends) was born on Dec. 7, 1974, in Chicago to Sharon Thomas and Anthony Johnson.

Anthony Thomas, “Tone”

As a young child, he moved to Kenosha and was a lifetime resident. He attended KUSD schools and graduated from Bradford High School. He later received a cosmetology license from Gateway Technical College.

It was not long before he became known as a master barber in Kenosha. As skilled as he was giving cuts, with his attention to detail, it was his positivity that brought so many back time and time again. His clients quickly became his friends. He spread love and acceptance to all. He loved you – for your good, your bad and accepted your imperfections. He was known for and called upon for his good advice.

His uplifting spirit shone brightest when he was with his family. He was an adored brother, partner, father, grandfather, uncle, nephew and cousin. Whenever he arrived at a family gathering, he put a smile on everyone’s face. He was known for always trying to bring family together and was the life of the party. He would say ‘I’m just happy to be out here, with my family.’

Tone was unapologetically himself and instilled that lesson in everyone close to him. There was a definite vibe when he was in a room. He will undeniably be missed but will forever be held in their hearts.

Anyone that knew Tone was touched by his kindness, humor and positivity. Tone’s friends remember him as that guy who was just a call away. They knew they could truly rely on him and without judgment, he would give advice and his love. He never hesitated to help another. The phrase ‘to know him was to love him’ has been echoed over and over.

His optimistic spirit spilled into all he did. He loved to cook and the artist in him took on anything from cosmetology to carpentry.

Tone leaves behind a lasting legacy of happiness, friendship, love and respect. He spread self-acceptance and love.

Tone is survived by his sisters, Lena and Karon Thomas; seven children, Anthony Rand, Romonda Thomas, Tevin Thomas, Jaden Kapla, Aonteya Micolichek (Tyler Shanklin), TaNaya Franklin and T’kayis Thomas; grandchildren, Amerie and Amelie Rand, Tyzaiah and Teyanna Shanklin; nieces, Lakesha Thomas, Makiah Bouchee and Loron Thomas; great-nephew, Devion Butler, Jr; a host of stepchildren.

He is also survived by his aunts and uncles: Cynthia Thomas, Sandra Griffin, Stephanie Flippen, Melanie Johnson, and Rochelle Johnson. Preston Johnson, Kevin Johnson, Sam Johnson, Lenard Johnson, Maurice (Cherie) Thomas and Jerry Thomas.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Sharon Thomas and Anthony Johnson; Aunt Jaquelin Thomas; uncles, Benard Johnson, Donnie Thomas and Taylor Thomas; and his cousin, Terrill Thomas.

Services

A celebration of life will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Jan. 13 at Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home with visitation beginning at 9 a.m.

Obituary and photo courtesy of Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home.