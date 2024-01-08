Obituary for Colleen Gray, ‘Karen’

October 21, 1945 – January 4, 2024

Colleen Gray, affectionately known as Karen, peacefully passed away on Jan. 4, 2024, at Ascension – All Saints, at the age of 78. She was born on Oct. 21, 1945, in Racine to the late Larry and Irene Lalor.

Colleen Gray

Throughout her life, Karen touched the lives and hearts of those around her with her kindness and caretaking nature. Tiny yet mighty, she will always be remembered driving her pink flatbed truck, running her own salvage business. She was deeply spiritual and loved helping others as a reiki master.

She is survived by a large and loving family, including her children, Tammy Mortensen, and for the last eight years, she dedicated her life to lovingly raising Jermaine Conner and Kamyra Jordan; siblings, Carolyn (Bob) Ratelis and Chuck Lalor; grandchildren, Melissa (Nick) Milligan, Amanda (Ben) Andersen, Toni Cuccio, Racquel (Brian) Richter and Megan Mortensen; great-grandchildren, Cadence Kolp, Nathan, Alex, Ryan, Noah and Jason Milligan, Jaylen, Kaleb and Emma Cuccio; and a great-great-grandchild on the way.

In addition to her immediate family, Karen loved and is remembered by too many important people to mention, including many cousins, nieces, nephews and those who became family along the way, due to her warm and loving presence.

Colleen Gray is preceded in death by her parents; her son, Paul Mortensen; sister, Christine Dennison; and grandson, Michael Biedrzycki.

Services

Family and friends are invited to meet for visitation from 3 to 4 p.m. on Jan. 13 at Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home. A service celebrating and remembering her life will follow at 4 p.m. An interment will take place at Mound Cemetery at a later date.

Karen’s family is grateful to her brother Chuck for his help in caring for her and her children in her time of need.

Obituary and photo of Colleen Gray courtesy of Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home.