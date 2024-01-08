Obituary for Erik Evan Peterson

April 16, 1957 – January 2, 2024

Erik Evan Peterson, 66, passed away in Racine on Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2024.

He was born in Madison, Wis., on April 16, 1957, the son of Roy and Mary Ann (née Forberg) Peterson. Erik attended Washington Park High School. Erik was employed at Jacobsen Textron Manufacturing for over 25 years.

He found great enjoyment in working out, spending time with friends and loved ones, and riding his Harley-Davidson, especially on road trips to Daytona Beach and Sturgis.

Erik is survived by his mother, Mary Ann Halsted; sons; Evan Peterson, Nathan Peterson, Michael (Kandice) Hodge; and grandchildren, Breylon, Ethan, Antonio, Natalia, Julian, Hannah, Harlee, and Hendrix.

He is further survived by brother, Randal Peterson; sisters, Angela and Wendy Peterson; nephews, Matthew, Jeremy, and Tyler Peterson. In addition, Erik is survived by other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his brother, Wayne Peterson; and father, Roy Peterson.

Services

Erik’s memorial service will be held at noon on Jan. 9 at Sturino Funeral Home, with visitation beginning at 11 a.m.

Obituary and photo of Erik Evan Peterson courtesy of Sturino Funeral Home.