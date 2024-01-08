Obituary for James William Harper Muir

July 25, 1934 – January 1, 2024

James William Harper Muir, 89, passed away Monday, Jan. 1, 2024, at Froedtert Hospital, Wauwatosa. He was born in the Orkney Islands, Scotland, July 25, 1934, the son of the late John and Annie Isabella (née Garson) Muir.

On March 31, 1955, in Orkney, Scotland, he was united in marriage to Elisabeth Bendrin and together they moved to Racine in 1960. Elisabeth passed away May 2, 2014, after 59 years of marriage.

Jim was employed by Nelson and Strom Co. for 36 years, retiring in 2000. He was a longtime member of First Presbyterian Church. He had a strong work ethic and enjoyed work. He was proud of his capabilities to maintain his automobiles and keep them in pristine condition.

Jim will be remembered for his dry sense of humor and good nature. He treasured time spent with his family especially his grandchildren. Above all he was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather who will be dearly missed.

Surviving are his son, James W. Muir; daughter-in-law, Renate Muir; grandchildren, Jessica (Geno) Sems, John (Krystal) Muir; great grandchildren, Sydney and Liam Aschenbrenner, Sean Sems; sister-in-law, Ingrid Argstatter; close caring friends, Joella and Ron Coutts, nieces, nephews, other relatives and dear friends.

In addition to his parents and wife, James William Harper Muir was preceded in death by his son, Robert J. Muir; and siblings, John H. Muir and Mary Ann Muir.

Services

Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Jan. 11 at First Presbyterian Church, 716 College Ave., with Reverend Darren Utley officiating. Interment will follow at West Lawn Memorial Park. Relatives and friends may meet from 4 to 6 p.m. on Monday at the funeral home and from noon until the time of service on Tuesday at the church.

Memorials to First Presbyterian Church or one’s favorite charity have been suggested.

Obituary and photo of James William Harper Muir courtesy of Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home.