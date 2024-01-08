RACINE, KENOSHA COUNTIES — Due to the winter storm and inclement weather approaching Southeastern Wisconsin, multiple school closings, snow emergencies, and other changes have occurred within Racine and Kenosha Counties and have been declared for Jan. 9, 2024.

Additional closings of businesses and other establishments will be added to the list once declared.

School, governmental closings

Racine County Eye and Kenosha Lens will update this list as more school closings are declared.

Libraries

Snow emergencies

City of Burlington

Snow Emergency in Effect from Jan. 9 at 6 a.m. until Jan. 10 at 6 a.m.

Parking is prohibited on all city streets during this time in the City of Burlington. The downtown parking structure on Dodge Street and Washington Street is available for 24-hour free parking.

Notify us

