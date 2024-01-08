RACINE, KENOSHA COUNTIES — Due to the winter storm and inclement weather approaching Southeastern Wisconsin, multiple school closings, snow emergencies, and other changes have occurred within Racine and Kenosha Counties and have been declared for Jan. 9, 2024.
School, governmental closings
Racine County closings
The following schools have made the call to cancel school:
- All About Kids Childcare-Waterford
- Burlington Area School District
- Burlington Catholic School
- Catholic Central High School Burlington
- Muskego-Norway School District
- Raymond School District
- Union Grove Elementary School
- Union Grove Union High School
- Waterford School District Joint District #1
- Waterford Union High School
- Virtual instruction
- Wheatland Center School
- Yorkville Jt. #2 School District
Kenosha County closings
Libraries
Snow emergencies
City of Burlington
Snow Emergency in Effect from Jan. 9 at 6 a.m. until Jan. 10 at 6 a.m.
Parking is prohibited on all city streets during this time in the City of Burlington. The downtown parking structure on Dodge Street and Washington Street is available for 24-hour free parking.
