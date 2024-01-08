CALEDONIA — A 25-year-old Pewaukee man remains in custody in the Racine County Jail on a $200,000 cash bond for sexual assault of a child after police discovered him in a parked vehicle with a 15-year-old girl early on New Year’s Eve.

Nelson Heckenkamp is charged with six criminal counts, including five felonies, that could land him in prison for more than 140 years if he’s convicted.

Heckenkamp is charged with felony counts of second-degree sexual assault of a child younger than 16, possession of child pornography, child enticement, using a computer to facilitate a child sex crime and causing a child older than 13 to view or listen to sexual activity.

Along with the potential 141 years in prison, Heckenkamp faces a possible maximum fine of $500,000. If he’s convicted of the child pornography charge, he would face a mandatory minimum prison term of three years.

The criminal complaint: Sexual assault of a child

An officer with the Caledonia Police Department was dispatched at 12:20 a.m. for a report of a parked vehicle at the Blessed Hope Independent Bible Fellowship, 4949 Highway 38. Inside the vehicle were Heckenkamp and a 15-year-old female.

The female initially told police she was 18 and provided a false date of birth. The officer noted she had bloodshot, glassy eyes and smelled of intoxicants; a preliminary breath test showed she had a blood alcohol content of 0.125.

Heckenkamp stated there was alcohol in the vehicle. He admitted buying alcohol and driving from Pewaukee with the girl, who he thought was 17 years old, to drink. Police found multiple empty alcohol bottles in the vehicle.

The defendant repeatedly stated he knew the girl was not 18 and believed her to be 16- to 17-years-old. He stated they had begun talking on Snapchat and Instagram, and that the conversations became “flirty” in December.

Sometime in December, the female and Heckenkamp exchanged nude photographs, and he stated he saved the one she sent to him in the Snapchat Chat Log.

The two agreed to meet up three days earlier, the complaint states, and they “hung out” in his vehicle in the parking lot. Heckenkamp said they had consumed a couple shots and kissed, but he denied anything more physical had happened.

Police spoke with the female, who stated they were hanging out and kissing Dec. 28, and that eventually, she took her top off. This went on for 15 to 20 minutes, and then she walked home. Heckenkamp admitted this had occurred.

The female was adamant that she had initiated most of the conversations with the defendant, and that “she did not want him in trouble.”

Heckenkamp, who also faces a misdemeanor charge of contributing to the delinquency of a child, is due back in Racine County Circuit Court on Wednesday, for a 9 a.m. preliminary hearing.