RACINE — Embark on a photographic journey at the Racine Art Museum (RAM) with the opening of “RAM Showcase: Patrick Nagatani,” an immersive exhibition that redefines the boundaries of photography. Starting Jan. 31 this showcase pays tribute to the innovative artistry of Patrick Nagatani (1945 – 2017), a visionary in photographic manipulation and narrative.

Patrick Nagatani | Ford Coupe, Hall Farm near Riverside Observatory, Johnson County, IA, USA, 1992 from the Nagatani/Ryoichi Excavation Series 1985–2000, 1999. | Sepia-toned silver gelatin print | 19 1/2 x 23 1/2 inches | Racine Art Museum, Gift of Paul Harbaugh Family. – Credit: Tyler Potter

Patrick Nagatani, a renowned figure in the photographic world, challenged conventional perceptions of reality through his art. His career, marked by a transition from Hollywood special effects artist to an influential photographer, demonstrates his unique approach to visual storytelling. Visitors to the Racine Art Museum will experience Nagatani’s mastery in blending hand-coloring, multiple printings, and constructed scenarios, a technique that sets his work apart in the realm of contemporary photography.

This exhibition is not only a celebration of Nagatani’s artistic achievements but also an exploration of photography’s power in narrative and emotion. From his early days in Hollywood, contributing to blockbusters like “Blade Runner,” to his academic tenure at the University of New Mexico, Nagatani’s journey reflects a deep engagement with the photographic medium’s potential. His work delves into themes as varied as nuclear power, Chromatherapy, and cultural identity, always with an eye toward the emotional impact of imagery.

RAM Showcase: Patrick Nagatani

“RAM Showcase: Patrick Nagatani” is a curated collection of over 30 works, spanning from 1997 to 2006, and includes rare 20 x 24 Polaroid prints. Lena Vigna, RAM’s Curator of Exhibitions, emphasizes the importance of Nagatani’s work in the context of RAM’s collection, noting its critical role in addressing contemporary social issues and enriching the museum’s focus on diverse artistic voices.

Patrick Nagatani | BMW Roadster, Olduvai Gorge, Tanzania from the Nagatani/Ryoichi Excavation Series | 1985–2000, 2001 | Silver gelatin print, edition of 30 | 6 x 7 7/8 inches | Racine Art Museum, Promised Gift of Jerad and Megan Harbaugh. – Credit: Tyler Potter

The exhibition unfolds in stages, featuring series like the Nagatani/Ryoichi Excavations, Chromatherapy and works centered on nuclear power, offering a comprehensive view of Nagatani’s artistic evolution. Open through Oct. 12, 2024, the exhibition invites visitors to engage with the transformative power of photography at Racine Art Museum, a central figure in North America’s contemporary craft scene.

Racine Art Museum is compiled of two campuses: RAM at 441 Main St., and the Charles A. Wustum Museum of Fine Arts, 2519 Northwestern Ave. Both are open Wednesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. These museums house extensive contemporary craft collections and offer award-winning art education programs.