Obituary for Peter Kristan Jacobsen

May 6, 1937 – December 25, 2023

Peter Kristan Jacobsen, 86, formerly of Racine, passed away on Dec. 25, 2023, at Westchester Medical Center, N.Y.

Peter Kristan Jacobsen

Peter was born May 6, 1937, in Milwaukee. He was the first child of Dagmar Eleanore and Arnold Christian Jacobsen, and was raised, along with his sister Andrea, in Racine. He was preceded in death by his parents and his sister.

Peter was a man of strong faith, and religion always played an important role in his life. He worshiped in a Lutheran church wherever he lived. Over the years, he served as church deacon, youth director, usher, and Sunday school teacher, which resulted in introspective growth and a deep understanding of the value of community. In his words, “the personal rewards are tremendous.”

Peter graduated from Washington Park High School and furthered his education at the University of Wisconsin, where he was a successful member of the best fencing team in the state. The “epee,” the heaviest and largest of the three swords, was his weapon of choice.

In 1961, at the age of 24, he graduated from UW in June, married Dianne Marie Schuppe in July, and was called to active duty for the Wisconsin National Guard in Ft. Lewis, Wash., in September. As he put it, “that was a big year.”

When he returned home, over the course of time, he and his wife welcomed three beautiful daughters into the world – Maren Elizabeth, Kristina Marie and Suzanne Lynn.

His career in publishing took him across the country, living for periods in Michigan, Missouri, Illinois and New York. He was employed with Laidlaw Brothers and McGraw-McMillan, working himself up to vice president with McGraw Hill Publishing Company and Chicago Tribune.

He served as Vice President of sales and marketing for Davis Publishing, and was responsible for the greatest sales growth in company history before he retired in 2006. In retirement, he worked part-time in real-estate to subsidize his golf habit.

Peter met his wife Nancy Gilbride Conforti in New Orleans at a foreign language educational conference in March 2000. They married on Aug. 24, 2002. He became stepfather to her two sons, John Francis and Michael Gerard.

Peter was a big kid at heart. He loved coming up with creative gifts for all his children and grandchildren. Papa, as the grandkids knew him, would then stage scavenger hunts for them to find those gifts – he called that, “making them work for it.” He wrote stories for his grandkids that were touching and funny and silly, depending on the subject.

One of his most beloved subjects was the magic of Christmas. Every Christmas season, the grandkids looked forward to Papa’s latest edition coming in the mail. This year, the story was about a businessman forced to travel on Christmas, who catches a glimpse of heaven where you’d least expect to find it. The grandkids all know where Papa lives now.

Peter was an avid reader, a student of history with an amazing memory of dates and facts and figures, and a lifelong Green Bay Packers fan. He enjoyed golfing, Sudoku, Oktoberfest, holidays, classical music and vacations to visit with family and friends. He was loved by all who knew him, and a wonderful role model to his kids, stepkids and grandkids. His kind nature and generous spirit extended to everyone he met.

Peter Kristan Jacobsen is survived by his wife, Nancy Jacobsen; children, Maren Elizabeth Petras, Kristina Marie Jacobsen, Suzanne Lynn (Kevin) Lyons, John (Michel) Conforti, Michael (Danielle) Conforti; and his grandchildren, Andy, Adam, Megan, Ashley, Karley, Connor, Riley, Brody, Michael, Micaela, Maeve, and Willa.

Services

Memorial services will take place at noon on Jan. 13 at Emanuel Lutheran Church, 197 Manville Road, Pleasantville, N.Y.

Funeral services will take place at 11:30 a.m. on Jan. 26 at Atonement Living Faith Lutheran Church, 2915 Wright Ave., Racine.

