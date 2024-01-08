RACINE — The number of candidates in the race for Racine County Circuit Court Branch 3 has narrowed from four to two.

Jessica Lynott, of Caledonia, will challenge the incumbent, Judge Toni Young, in the nonpartisan election April 2.

Local attorneys Jamie McClendon and Theresa Villar filed the initial candidacy paperwork in October 2023. However, both told the Racine County Eye they decided against a campaign this year.

Circuit Court Candidates

Judge Toni Young

Young was appointed to Racine County Circuit Court Branch 3 on Nov. 30, 2023, following the retirement of Judge Maureen Martinez. She presides over cases in felony court.

Young is a native of Racine and a graduate of Grambling State University and Western Michigan University Cooley Law School. She began her career in 2006 as a contract analyst for Manpower.

In 2009, she opened a private practice in Racine. Balancing the Scales of Justice LLC focused on criminal and juvenile defense work as well as family law. In 2016, young joined the Wisconsin Public Defender’s Office in Kenosha County as a trial attorney.

Between 2020 and 2023, Young worked for the Wisconsin Public Defender’s Office on appointments and later as an employee. At this time, she also accepted appointments in Racine County as guardian ad litem.

Young was named a 2020 Wisconsin Law Journal Leader in the Law.

Jessica Lynott

Lynott is a graduate of Carroll University, in Waukesha, and the Chicago-Kent College of Law, Illinois Institute of Technology in 2003. She joined the Racine County DA’s Office in 2017 as a trial attorney. Lynott has handled juvenile and traffic matters as well as misdemeanor and felony court.

Lynott has participated in Wisconsin Sate Bar training that included legal ethics, estate planning and bankruptcy, employment law, real estate law, business law, etc.

She described herself as a person who would listen to and respect those in the courtroom while setting aside any personal agendas.

Lynott received a 2018 Racine Police Department Community Partner Award. She described the Lynott family as very active in the community volunteering for many causes.