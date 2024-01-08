RACINE — Former Racine Common Council Sandy Weidner will run unopposed to represent the city’s 6th District.

According to Tara McMenamin, city clerk, there was a late filing for candidacy, but the person had an insufficient number of signatures to have their name included on the ballot.

Candidates for the Racine Common Council must gather 20 signatures from residents within the district to be included on the ballot.

Alderman Jeff Peterson, who currently represents the 6th District, did not file a notification of non-candidacy, which pushed the deadline to file for that seat to Friday at 5 p.m.

Weidner’s previous service

Photo of Sandy Weidner from the 2017 mayoral race.

Weidner previously served 20 years on the Common Council before stepping away in 2019.

In a written statement, Weidner said, “I had no idea that I would miss it as much as I have, especially the person-to-person contact with the residents of the 6th District and many others throughout the city.”

“I did, however, take great comfort in the fact that the 6th District was so well represented by Alderman Jeff Peterson these past three plus years,” she said. “When I learned he wished to step away for a bit, I welcomed the opportunity to again serve the people of the 6th District and the City of Racine.”

Weidner described herself as the same person she was in 2000 but “a little wiser as to how city government functions and doesn’t.”

She added, “I will again serve with the same passion, as a strong, independent voice for all the residents of the 6th District, will again provide responsive representation, putting people before partisan politics, will be fiscally responsible for the backbone of our city, the taxpayers, and most importantly, helping to create a city hall that works for the PEOPLE.”

Common Council election

Alderman Jeffrey Peterson, shown at a Common Council meeting on July 25, 2023, is not running for reelection. – Credit: Dee Hölzel

Peterson was one of two aldermen not seeking re-election. Amanda Paffrath, of the city’s fourth district, is also not seeking re-election.

There were four candidates who filed to replace Paffrath in the 4th District: David Maack, Jacqueline Schrader, Jordan J Lawrence, and Keith Fair.

Alderman Mollie Jones, of the city’s 2nd District, has three challengers: Tyler Townsend, Xavier Kendall Golden, and David Czuper.

The spring primary for non-partisan offices will be held on Feb. 20, which will include candidates for District 2 and 4.

Alders Marcus West, Sam Peete, Henry Perez and Alicia Jarrett are running unopposed for re-election.