Obituary for Willard H. Bellin

October 14, 1943 – January 4, 2024

Willard H. Bellin, 80, of Mount Pleasant, was called home to Christ on Thursday, Jan. 4, 2024.

Willard H. Bellin

Will was born in Milwaukee on Oct. 14, 1943, a son of the late Bernard W. and Eleonora (née Steinbach) Bellin.

He spent his childhood living in Menominee Falls, received his Bachelor of Science in education from Concordia University, and his M.A. from the University of St. Francis.

On July 18, 1981, he was united in marriage to Sharon L. Huff at Christ Lutheran Church in Stevensville, Mich.

He was a member of Holy Cross Lutheran Church where he served his church as the treasurer of the congregation as a member of the Board of Elders. During his 39-year career as an educator and principal he served at seven Lutheran schools in six states across the country, culminating with his role as principal and teacher at Concordia Lutheran School in Sturtevant, Wis., touching the lives of hundreds of students.

He was a loving and inspirational father and uncle, generous and intelligent. His good humor and deep reserve of anecdotes and stories will be missed by all who knew him. He enjoyed fishing, reading, and spending time with his family.

Will and his family traveled extensively across the country, seeing the history and novelty in all 50 states. He shared his knowledge and his time generously with both his friends and community, teaching financial planning and his favorite card games to family, volunteering at Racine Lutheran High School as a librarian and scorekeeper, and serving as treasurer of Concordia Lutheran School in Sturtevant, Wis.

The hole his absence leaves in the lives of his family and friends is filled by the comfort of his strong faith in Jesus and the knowledge that we will see him once again in heaven.

Willard H. Bellin is survived by his wife, Sharon; son, Nathaniel Bellin; siblings, Gerald (Kathy) Bellin, Mildred (Bill) Messerschmidt, and Marilyn (Gene) Goldsby; sisters-in-law, Emily (John) Reiber and Audrey (Bob) Reisenbichler and his brother-in-law, Fred (Jeannie) Huff; and 13 nieces and nephews.

Services

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Jan. 12 at Holy Cross Lutheran Church, 3350 Lathrop Ave., Racine. A visitation will take place from 9 a.m. until the time of the service.

In lieu of flowers, memorial remembrances to Concordia Lutheran School, 8500 Durand Ave., Sturtevant, WI, 53177; or the American Cancer Society would be appreciated by the Bellin family.

Obituary and photo of Willard H. Bellin courtesy of Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home.