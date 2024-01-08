SOUTHEASTERN WISCONSIN — Incoming snowfall has led the National Weather Service (NWS) to issue a Winter Weather Advisory, in addition to their Winter Weather Watch, starting today for multiple counties.

Weather experts have stated that the advisory will remain in effect from 9 p.m. tonight until 6 a.m. on Tuesday. The Winter Weather Watch will start on Tuesday at 6 a.m. and go until 3 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 10.

Winter Weather Advisory

The advisory has been issued for: Racine, Kenosha, Ozaukee, Waukesha, Milwaukee, Walworth Counties and includes the cities of Racine, Kenosha, Mequon, Cedarburg, Grafton, Waukesha, Brookfield, New Berlin, Menomonee Falls, Muskego, Milwaukee, Whitewater, Delavan, Elkhorn, Lake Geneva, and East Troy.

Weather expected

Snow is expected in Southeastern Wisconsin. NWS predicts accumulations of 1 to 3 inches. For the Winter Storm Watch, heavy wet snow is expected. Additional snow accumulations of 2 to 5 inches is possible near the lake and 5 to 9 inches further inland. TMJ4 meteorologist Tyler Moore gives the forecast for the upcoming storm system on Jan. 8, 2024. – Credit: TMJ4 screenshot

Wind gusts of 30 to 40 mph are being predicted by NWS as well.

Winter storm to impact travel

Due to the winter storm, travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. Drivers should slow down and use caution while traveling.

Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 511.

Commuters can enhance their safety and reduce the stress associated with traveling during a winter storm. Remember, the best safety tip is to stay off the roads during severe weather if possible.

Driving during a winter storm

For commuters facing the challenges of a winter storm, especially in regions like Southeastern Wisconsin where winter conditions can be severe, here are five essential tips to ensure safety and preparedness:

Stay Informed Before heading out, check the latest weather forecasts and road conditions. Be aware of any travel advisories or road closures. Winterize Your Vehicle Check the battery, antifreeze levels, heater and defroster, lights, and flashing hazard lights. Ensure your tires have adequate tread and consider snow tires if you live in an area with heavy snowfall. Emergency Kit for Your Car: Remember to pack the kit you prepared. Plan Extra Travel Time Allow extra time for your commute. Speeding on snow-covered or icy roads significantly increases the risk of accidents. Safe Driving Practices When driving in snow, accelerate and decelerate slowly to avoid skids. Keep a safe distance from the vehicle in front of you and be aware that stopping distances are longer on icy and snowy roads.

Share your photos

The snowfall set to impact Southeastern Wisconsin could be the perfect opportunity to take photos. Share your photos to get them included in our coverage by emailing emma@racinecountyeye.com.