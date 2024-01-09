RACINE — The family of a woman killed in a 2019 two-vehicle collision in Burlington gathered Monday in Racine County Circuit Court seeking justice at the sentencing hearing for the defendant who caused the crash.

Margie Ames, 66, of Sturtevant, died from injuries sustained in the crash while her husband, John Ames, was left with injuries that will never heal.

The two were married for nearly 50 years after meeting at a summer fair.

John Ames attempted to describe for the court what life was like for him after the loss of his life’s partner. He ends each day by saying goodnight to Margie’s ashes and at 7 p.m. he looks up to heaven and wishes her a good evening. He goes to bed alone where he cannot “hold her or her hand anymore.”

“I pray that God will take care of her until I get there,” he said. “I will miss her until my last breath.”

Family members who spoke asked for the maximum sentence for the person whose reckless driving caused the death of their loved one, who was described repeatedly as a kind and caring person.

While each member of the family spoke, another held up photos of the family from happier times.

Sentencing for the defendant

Anne T. Stark, 55, was in court on charges of second-degree reckless homicide and reckless driving. The additional charge of homicide by a person on controlled substances was dismissed but read into the record.

Defense attorney Carl Johnson recommended she receive probation.

He pointed out Stark had no criminal history and her driving record was clean. He also pointed out the intersection where the accident occurred had long been problematic for motorist.

Johnson also argued the defendant had lost a lot after the collision, including her business and ranch, and was now living in an old trailer.

“She is a shell of who she was before,” he said.

However, the accident investigation determined Stark was driving her Ford pickup at about 80 mph in a 55 mph zone when she drove past a stop sign and into the Ames’s minivan.

It was dark at the time of the accident and Stark was unfamiliar with the area. At the time of the accident, investigators located strips of Buprenorphine and Naloxone as well as Adderall/amphetamine salts from Stark’s purse, and the Adderall in the defendant’s system was “outside the range” of what had been prescribed – though the defense disputed that finding.

Judge Timothy Boyle sentenced the defendant to serve eight years in prison followed by seven years of supervised release. He called the case one of the “worst cases I’ve had in my courtroom” due to the “absolute devastation of the family.”

The defendant reacted with absolute shock to the prison sentence and openly sobbed. She was allowed to say good-bye to her young son, and she hugged him tight while crying, “I’m so sorry.”