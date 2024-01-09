ArtRoot Racine has named Earth Talinna as the 2024 Writer-In-Residence (WIR).

16th writer to serve Racine

Earth Talinna (also known as Talinna Holton) is officially the sixteenth resident to date to serve in this role. She comes after Nicholas Ravnikar, who most recently served the position. ArtRoot Racine commented saying that he has done a stellar job.

“We are an extremely blessed community to have so many incredible writers,” said the organization.

About Earth Talinna

Earth Talinna, ArtRoot’s 2024 Writer-In-Residence. – Submitted photo

Earth Talinna is no stranger to Racine as she was born, raised and currently resides in the city.

Talinna has been writing since she was 13 years old, but has only recently fully embarked on being an artist.

She is now the owner and artist of Protected by Divinity. She is a master energy healer, poet, and oracle.

According to the art-based organization, aside from being a full-time entrepreneur, she works part-time as an extended learning language arts facilitator at two schools in the Racine Unified School District.

In her biography provided by ArtRoot, it states she is also a 2023 Emerge Artist Development Fellowship Program Awardee through the Mahogany Black Arts & Cultural Center.

Artist’s beliefs

The following statement about Earth Tailinna was provided by the organization:

Talinna believes that self-expression and creativity brings healing to the mind, body, and spirit. She approaches writing as a form of therapy. Transforming thoughts and emotions into writing helps her to reflect and release different experiences along her journey through life. She aspires to inspire others through her spoken word and storytelling in hopes that they too can find writing, reading, and creative expression as a form of therapy.

About ArtRoot

With projects like Wall Poems of Racine, ArtsMixers, Writer-In-Residence and Welcome Wagon, and Art Card, ArtRoot exists to “be an arts activator that nurtures collaborative creative networks which sustain an inclusive, innovative and flourishing community.”

Per their website:

ArtRoot is a committee of artists and arts advocates who are determined to reinvigorate Racine through the arts. We aim to do this by building arts infrastructure, fostering connections and facilitating collaborations among artists, arts organizations, community groups, businesses and government.

To learn more visit ArtRoot.