RACINE, Wis. — In response to the rising number of opioid-related overdose deaths, the City of Racine Public Health Department has launched its first public health vending machine (PHVM).

Narcan, to help treat drug overdoses, is now available in a free, public access vending machine at the Corinne Reid Owens Transit Center in Racine, Wis. It is the first public health vending machine in Racine County, which saw 259 opioid overdose deaths between 2014 and 2021. The machine was installed Dec. 21, 2023, by the City Health Department in partnership with RYDE Racine which runs the city bus system. / Mark Hertzberg for Racine County Eye

Located within the Corinne Reid Owens Transit Center at 1409 State St., the machine offers free, life-saving, harm-reduction supplies including Narcan, an opioid overdose reversal medication. The Narcan Hope Kits also contain a CPR mask, fentanyl testing strips, information about how to use the items, and information about drug abuse services.

“This initiative aims to increase access to essential harm reduction resources in areas disproportionately affected by overdose deaths,” stated Dottie-Kay Bowersox, Public Health Officer for the City of Racine.

Bowersox said the city paid for the vending machine with a $50,000 grant from the State of Wisconsin, which received the funds from the opioid settlement from the prescription drug manufacturers.

The State of Wisconsin received the funds in a 2022 opioid settlement with three major pharmaceutical distributors (Cardinal, McKesson, and AmerisourceBergen) and Johnson & Johnson. Payments from the distributors will continue for 18 years. Payments from Johnson & Johnson will continue for nine years.

What does Narcan do?

Sometimes, it takes more than one dose for the person to come back from the overdose.

“It’s also really important for them to call 911 even if they do have Narcan on hand because the person may be suffering from some other medical issue.”

The vending machine provides a discrete and convenient alternative to traditional healthcare settings, which can be intimidating or inaccessible for some individuals. Anyone seeking Narcan can obtain it anonymously at any time of day or night.

The kits are designed for ease of use, with clear instructions on the front panel and a QR code linking to a video tutorial on Narcan administration. Additionally, another QR code allows for anonymous feedback, enabling the program to adapt to community needs, Clemmons said.

“We also have referrals that we can provide to them and point them in the right direction depending on what they want to do,” Bowersox said.

Addressing the need for harm reduction

Racine County has experienced a significant increase in overdose fatalities in recent years. From 2014 to 2021, over 250 individuals lost their lives to opioid overdoses.

This year alone, 14 overdose spike alerts have been issued, highlighting the urgent need for readily available interventions like Narcan, Bowersox said.

The opioid crisis in Racine County mirrors a distressing trend seen across the United States, marked by a significant rise in opioid addiction and related fatalities. This public health crisis can be traced back to the late 1990s, when increased prescribing of opioid pain relievers, such as oxycodone and hydrocodone, began to escalate. Initially, these medications were perceived as a safe and effective means to manage chronic pain, a viewpoint bolstered by aggressive marketing tactics from pharmaceutical companies. However, the highly addictive nature of these substances soon became apparent, leading to widespread misuse.

By the early 2000s, Racine County, like many communities, was grappling with the consequences: a surge in opioid-related overdoses and a burgeoning number of individuals struggling with addiction. The crisis further evolved with the emergence of cheaper and more potent synthetic opioids, like fentanyl, exacerbating the situation. Efforts to combat the crisis in Racine County have included increased public awareness, education on opioid misuse and initiatives to improve access to treatment and recovery services. Despite these measures, the opioid epidemic continues to pose a significant challenge to the health and well-being of Racine County residents.

The harm-reduction vending machine is a step towards providing accessible resources and support for those impacted by drug addiction, in line with the Health Department’s commitment to addressing this complex public health challenge.

“This gives them another venue so that they can just go in, punch a couple of buttons, get the whole kit in their hands, and walk out the door,” Bowersox said. “They don’t have to give out any information. It’s just really easy and convenient, as well as confidential.”