Obituary for Russell Lloyd Peterson

Date of death: January 8, 2024

Russell Lloyd Peterson was born to eternal life on Monday, Jan. 8, 2024, at 85.

Russ was a machinist, retiring from Robert Bosch Engineering. He enjoyed being a longtime bus driver for Union Grove High School.

He also served on many boards, including Raymond School, Racine County Agricultural Society, the Oak Creek Community United Methodist Church and the Dudes and Dolls Square Dance Club.

Beloved husband of Judith (Rohde) and the late SueAnn (Strelow). Dear father of Linda (John) Hyde, Jeff Peterson and the late Jill Peterson. Grandfather of Dennis (Kristen) Roushia and Jacob (Alissa) Ferraro. Brother of Judy (the late Bill) Bremel, the late Paul (the late Collette) Peterson, and the late Wilmer (Margie) Peterson. Godfather of Tim Bremel and Perry Peterson. Further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Services

Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. to noon on Jan. 18 at Oak Creek Community United Methodist Church, 8675 South 13th St. Service will begin at noon.

If so desired, memorials to the OCCUMC are appreciated.

Obituary and photo of Russell Lloyd Peterson courtesy of Heritage Funeral Home.