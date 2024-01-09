FRANKLIN — When a Town of Dover man went to sleep Dec. 28, his vehicle was safely tucked away at his house.

But just hours later, the vehicle was involved in a one-vehicle crash, and now a 53-year-old Elkhorn woman faces a felony charge for the theft.

Maureen Steffenhagen is free from custody on a $1,500 cash bond. She is charged with a felony count of operating a motor vehicle without owner’s consent, which carries a maximum possible prison term of six years and a $10,000 fine.

The criminal complaint: Stolen vehicle involved in crash

Police spoke with the vehicle’s owner at about 11:24 p.m., who stated an officer with the Franklin Police Department had called him to advise that his 2019 Ford F-150 had been involved in a crash.

The man stated he did not know his truck was gone, that he had gone to bed about 6:30 p.m. and left his keys near the front door. The Franklin Police officer told him that Steffenhagen had been driving the vehicle at the time of the crash.

Steffenhagen, the man’s ex-girlfriend, was staying with him for the weekend and offered to help around the house. The victim stated, “She is not allowed to use his vehicle, and it is well known that his vehicle is off limits to her,” the complaint states.

The crash happened in the 10000 block of West Loomis Road. Police found the victim’s wallet in the truck, which led them to contact him – the man’s father is the registered owner, and he told police he wished to press charges.

Steffenhagen admitted to police that she had been drinking Vodka lemonades prior to driving the truck, and she also stated that at “no point” was she given permission to drive it that day.

Steffenhagen is due back in Racine County Circuit Court on Feb. 15, for an 8:30 a.m. status conference.