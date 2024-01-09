SOUTHEAST WISCONSIN — A Winter Storm Warning is in effect throughout Southeastern Wisconsin as snow continues to fall throughout the area.

The National Weather Service (NWS) is predicting 2 to 8 inches will fall and accumulate. It is a heavy, wet snow sticking throughout the area. Lower accumulation numbers are for lakeshore areas with a rain/snow mix likely, with quickly increasing amounts farther inland. Wind gusts will be as high as 35 mph.

This Winter Storm Warning is effect until 3 a.m. on Jan. 10.

Winter storm to impact travel

Due to the winter storm, travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact commuting. Drivers should slow down and use caution while traveling.

Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 511.

Commuters can enhance their safety and reduce the stress associated with traveling during a winter storm. Remember, the best safety tip is to stay off the roads during severe weather if possible.

Driving during a winter storm

For commuters facing the challenges of a winter storm, especially in regions like Southeastern Wisconsin where winter conditions can be severe, here are five essential tips to ensure safety and preparedness:

Stay Informed Before heading out, check the latest weather forecasts and road conditions. Be aware of any travel advisories or road closures. Winterize Your Vehicle Check the battery, antifreeze levels, heater and defroster, lights, and flashing hazard lights. Ensure your tires have adequate tread and consider snow tires if you live in an area with heavy snowfall. Emergency Kit for Your Car: Remember to pack the kit you prepared. Plan Extra Travel Time Allow extra time for your commute. Speeding on snow-covered or icy roads significantly increases the risk of accidents. Safe Driving Practices When driving in snow, accelerate and decelerate slowly to avoid skids. Keep a safe distance from the vehicle in front of you and be aware that stopping distances are longer on icy and snowy roads.

Share your photos

The snowfall set to impact Southeastern Wisconsin could be the perfect opportunity to take photos. Share your photos to get them included in our coverage by emailing emma@racinecountyeye.com.