MOUNT PLEASANT — Three Village of Mount Pleasant Trustee seats are up for grabs this spring.

Four candidates will run for the positions and strive to be elected during the Spring 2024 election on April 2. Per the Village of Mount Pleasant, Trustee seats #2, #4, and #6 are open.

The Village Board of Trustees is the controlling body of the Village that sets the budget, names committees and provides oversight to all parts of the Village of Mount Pleasant operations.

Running for election in the Village of Mount Pleasant

Running for election this spring are the following candidates:

Seat #2

Andrew Docksey is running unopposed for reelection for seat #2.

Seat #4

Running for Village Trustee #4 is Jo A. Gleason who faces incumbent Denise Anastasio.

Seat #6

Jim Venturini will run unopposed for reelection for seat #6 this spring.

About the position

Each Village Trustee position is a two-year term and comes with an annual salary of $6,754.

Terms for seats #2, #4, and #6 will expire in April 2026.

Current Board of Mount Pleasant

After the election, those elected will join the following board:

Village President — David DeGroot

Trustee #1 — John Hewitt

Trustee #3 — Nancy Washburn

Trustee #5 — Ram Bhatia

The terms for the individuals above will expire in April 2025.

More information about the Village Board is available online.