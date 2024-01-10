Obituary for Calvin Vance Donegon

October 17, 1952 – December 29, 2023

Calvin Vance Donegon, “Cal,” 71, passed away peacefully with his loving wife Annette by his side on Dec. 29, 2023.

He was born in Hot Springs in the Black Hills of South Dakota on Oct. 17, 1952, the son of the late Vance and Gladys (née Ritschard) Donegon.

Cal began his education in Hot Springs, S.D., before moving to Wisconsin where he graduated from Hustisford High School “Class of 1971,” where he enjoyed playing several years of football and was team captain in addition to being crowned prom king. After high school, he and Patrica Wisell were married and later divorced.

Along with his brothers, Gary and Dana, the three of them owned and operated multiple businesses through their working career, including Justmann Building Systems, totaling 45 years. Cal retired in 2016.

Cal was a jack of all trades, there wasn’t much he could not repair, rebuild, or fix.

Cal was united to the love of his life and soulmate, Annette Sturino-Palmen, on Oct. 17, 2019, in Kenosha on his 67th birthday.

Besides spending time with Annette, they found great enjoyment in going to garage sales and finding the best bargains, fishing, hunting, golf, target shooting, archery, bow hunting, and was an avid Green Bay Packers fan and Wisconsin sports fan. He also coached several sports.

They enjoyed fishing and vacationing in Lake Holcombe, Wis.

Cal is survived by his wife, Annette; stepsons, Dylan and Caden (Amanda); siblings, Gary Donegon, Rhonda (Dave) Schrab, Denise Donegon, Dana (Alice) Donegon, and Lance (Renee) Donegon; sisters-in-law, Linda Moser and Karen (Kelly) Little.

He is further survived by his children, Sean (Amy) Donegon, Erin (Mark) Evans, Ryan Donegon, Shaanan (Marlose) Donegon; grandchildren; nieces, nephews, other relatives and many dear friends in Wisconsin and South Dakota; and his fellow canine companions, Penny and Sadie.

Calvin Vance Donegon was preceded in death by his parents and sister-in-law, Trisha Donegon.

Services

In keeping with Cal’s wishes, we invite you to join us for a celebration of his life from 1 to 4 p.m. on Jan. 14 at Sturino’s Italian Restaurant, 1543 22nd Ave., and from 1 to 4 p.m. on Jan. 21 at Lake Street Inn, 147 Lake St., in Hustisford, Wis., to remember and toast Cal’s life.

Cal will be laid to rest in a private ceremony in Hot Springs, South Dakota, next to his parents.

As in his life, Cal also passed on the gift of giving as an organ donor.

In lieu of flowers, memorials to the family would be greatly appreciated.

Obituary and photo of Calvin Vance Donegon courtesy of Sturino Funeral Home.