Obituary for Karol Mae Gehrke

July 29, 1934 – December 8, 2023

Karol Mae Gehrke (née Case), 89, passed away Dec. 8, 2023, at home with her daughters by her side and caring for her.

Karol Mae Gehrke

She was born July 29, 1934, to the late Harold and Myrtie (née Packard) Case, in Crandon, Wis. She came to Milwaukee, divorced and a single parent, and started working at Briggs & Stratton.

On Oct. 14, 1961, she married Paul Gehrke (who preceded her in death on Dec. 23, 1988). She had three children and became a stay-at-home mom. The family moved to North Cape in 1968. In 1974, she started working at Nestlé in Burlington and retired after 26 years and then worked part time at Rojos popcorn until she was 80 years old.

Karol was known as a “tough cookie” who spoke her mind, no matter the cost. As her grandson Braden puts it, “She always told everyone how it was and never held anything back, always speaking her mind.”

She would do anything for anyone and provided the expectations and set the example of how a family should function, by always being there no matter the cost. Karol was a true patriot, who loved and worried about our country. She loved life, her family, and adored her grandchildren. She was a very strong, selfless, hard-working woman. Her family is proud to have had her as a role model.

Karol is survived by her daughters, Sheela Beaster, twins, Dara (Mark) Willkomm and Debra Gehrke, Janell (Tyler Lavey); grandsons, Kody (Bryana Fredricksen) Willkomm and Braden Willkomm; granddaughter, Tina (Craig) Holmquist; granddogs, Remy and Penny; grandhorse, Nobel. She is further survived by many nieces and nephews that she loved dearly.

Karol is preceded in death by her husband, Paul; her parents; siblings, Myrthlee Johnson, Garland “Jim” Case, Bobbyjack Case, twin brother Karl Case, Marie Webb, and Harold “Buzz” Case; son-in-law, Kurt Beaster; and son, Jack Gehrke.

Services

A memorial gathering to celebrate Karol’s life will be held from 10:30 a.m. to 11:50 a.m. on Jan. 20, followed directly by a service, at Integrity Celebration Center, 2789 Browns Lake Drive.

The family would like to thank Lisa from Aurora Hospice Care At Home for all the care and advice she gave to us so we could care for mom for the last six months.

“Honor her for all that her hands have done, and let her works bring her praise at the city gate.” Proverbs 31:31

Obituary and photo of Karol Mae Gehrke courtesy of Integrity Funeral Services.