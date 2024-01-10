Obituary for Lisa Renee Ours

February 25, 1974 – January 7, 2024

Lisa Renee Ours, 49, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, Jan. 7, 2024, at her home. She was born in Racine, Feb. 25, 1974, the daughter of Alfredo and Janet (née Albright) Ruiz Jr.

Lisa graduated from Washington Park High School, “Class of 1992.” On Feb. 22, 1992, she was united in marriage to Roy O. Ours.

Lisa was employed by Surgitek for 10 years. She had a passion for fish and was a member of the Milwaukee Aquarium Society. Her pastimes included doing her nails, beading, reading, Bingo and creating her own custom Pink Zebra scents.

Lisa will be remembered for her kind demeanor and for putting others before herself. She was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother who will be dearly missed.

Surviving are her husband of nearly 32 years, Roy; son, Roy Michael Ours (Carolann); grandchildren, Gia and Noah; parents, Janet and Jim “Pops” Ellenberger; brothers, Jason (Brellyn) Ellenberger, Brandon (Rachel) Ellenberger; mother-in-law and father-in-law, Judith and Roy Ours; brother and sisters-in-law, Eric (Jeannie) Ours, Lou Ours; nieces, nephews, other relatives, dear friends and her four legged companion, Luna – they were inseparable.

Lisa was preceded in death by her father, Alfredo Ruiz Jr; brother, Mario Ruiz; and brother-in-law, Danny Ours.

Services

Funeral services will be held at 4:30 p.m. on Jan. 13 at Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home. Relatives and friends may meet prior to the service from 3 to 4:30 p.m.

Obituary and photo of Lisa Renee Ours courtesy of Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home.