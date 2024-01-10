Obituary for Mary Deborah Strom Carlsen

December 31, 1948 – December 29, 2023

Mary Deborah Strom Carlsen was born in Ladysmith, Wis., on Dec. 31, 1948, to Gus and Vonnie (née Biller) Strom. She died on Dec. 29, 2023, in Milwaukee at Columbia St. Mary’s Hospital after a long illness.

Mary Deborah Strom Carlsen

Debbie’s early years were in Winter, Wis., where she attended elementary school. The family moved to Antioch, Ill., where she graduated from high school in 1967.

She attended Augustana College in Rock Island, Ill., where she studied English and Spanish, and graduated in 1970. Deb married Russ Carlsen in 1971, and they had made their home in Racine for the past 40 years.

Her career spanned working as a computer analyst at Allstate in Chicago, owning a small dress shop in Racine and teaching Spanish at Bradford High School in Kenosha. She retired in 2008.

Deb loved to read and to travel with her friends and family. She loved a good Bridge game, but what was most important to her was her home. She took impeccable care of everyone including her kittens that she adored. She was a genuine caretaker and the bedrock of her family. She was very special to all who knew her.

She is survived by her husband of 52 years, Russ Carlsen; sister, Valerie (Mike) Coffman; brother, John (Marce) Strom; niece, Kate (Ian) Robertson; great-niece and nephew, Lily and Gus Robertson; sister-in-law, Wendy (Norm) Schroeder; niece, Lisa (Juan Carlos) Baracalbo; great-nieces, Annebelle and Danica; nephew, Eric (Lily) Schroeder; and several aunts, uncles, cousins and many friends.

Deb was preceded in death by her parents, Gustav Strom (2004) and Vonnie Bates (2012).

Services

Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. on Jan. 17 at Sturino Funeral Home. Funeral services will be at noon on Jan. 20 at Zion Lutheran Church in Winter, Wis. Friends and family may arrive at the church at 11 a.m. Interment will be in the Winter Cemetery.

Memorials may be directed to the family.

Obituary and photo of Mary Deborah Strom Carlsen courtesy of Sturino Funeral Home.