BURLINGTON, Wis. — In response to a homicide case originating in Milwaukee, Burlington Police have detained a 48-year-old man from Milwaukee. The arrest on Larkspur Lane in Burlington represents a development in the investigation that spans multiple cities.

Disturbance in Burlington basement leads to arrest

At approximately 10:39 a.m., the Racine County Communications Center was alerted to an urgent situation on Larkspur Lane. A Burlington resident reported that an unidentified male was in the basement of his son’s residence, whose death in Milwaukee earlier that morning is being investigated as a homicide.

Local Burlington authorities advised nearby residents to shelter in place for their safety. A coordinated effort by law enforcement agencies, including the City of Burlington Police Department and the Racine County Sheriff’s Office, led to the safe apprehension of the suspect.

The identity of the suspect, who is currently being held for questioning, remains undisclosed due to the sensitivity of the ongoing investigation. He was confirmed to be an associate of the homicide victim, the press release states. The City of Burlington Police Department emphasized the importance of community safety and reassured the public that there was no further threat to the area.

Gratitude expressed to responding agencies

The Burlington Police Department extended its gratitude to the Racine County Communications Center, Racine County Sheriff’s Office, City of Burlington Fire Department, Town of Burlington Fire Department, and the City of Racine Police Department for their prompt response and effective handling of the situation.

No injuries reported, homicide investigation continues

No injuries were reported among law enforcement personnel or citizens. As this case continues to develop, the link between the Burlington incident and the Milwaukee homicide remains a key focus. Further updates will be made available as the investigation progresses.