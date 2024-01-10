Obituary for Pam Lorentsen

March 2, 1948 – December 25, 2023

Pam Lorentsen, 75, passed away peacefully on Dec. 25, 2023. She was born in Racine on March 2, 1948, the daughter of the late Bernice and Bud Clitheroe.

She grew up in Racine and graduated from Washington Park High School in 1966. She graduated from Dominican College in 1970.

Pam worked in sales and spent most of her career with Badger Electronics Company before retiring in 2018. Pam met Richard “Ric” Lorentsen and the two were married on Jan. 29, 1972. They enjoyed traveling, especially to Puerto Vallarta and Door County.

Pam loved sports, especially the Yankees and Packers! You could always find her watching and cheering them on… and probably having a few colorful things to say about their performance!

When she wasn’t watching ESPN, she was playing cribbage; whether it was a friendly game with friends or in the league she so fondly enjoyed playing in.

Pam is survived by cousin, Denise (Rick) Parker; sister-in-law and nephew, Karen (Darryl) and Donald “Donny” Edwards; special loving friend, Randy Olson; her “Fairy God Children” Heather (Bert) Gregory and Melissa (Dan) Richlen; and many friends who were really her family, especially Marianne Cool.

She is preceded in death by her husband; parents; in-laws, Lucille and Kermit Peterson; loving cousin, Betty Karecki; and dear friends, including Nancy Poulson and Don and Sharon Mathson.

Pam was so thoughtful and always willing to help a friend out. Her caring nature, mixed with a little sass, will be truly missed every single day by all those whom she touched.

Services

A memorial service celebrating Pam’s life will be held at 3 p.m. on Jan. 16 at Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home.

Obituary and photo of Pam Lorentsen courtesy of Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home.