BURLINGTON — Wisconsin Assembly Speaker Robin Vos (R-Rochester) is facing a recall effort.

Assembly Speaker Rep. Robin Vos, R-Rochester – Credit: Wisconsin State Legislature

He has been a significant figure in the state’s political landscape since 2004 and is the longest-serving Assembly speaker since his fellow Republicans elected him to lead the Assembly.

Led by former local candidate Matt Snorek, the initiative is reportedly attempting to overturn Vos’ 2022 election victory, according to a story by the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.

Vos dismissed the recall as a waste of resources and said he remains focused on his legislative agenda, including tax cuts and housing investments.

Recall effort triggered by Vos’ response to elections

In a press release, Jay Schroeder, Director of Recall Vos, cited Vos’ vow to “make sure Donald Trump is not the nominee in 2024,” the lack of impeachment against state election official Meagan Wolfe, and Vos’ support for ballot drop boxes as the reasons for the recall effort.

“As a 4th generation Wisconsinite, we need to build confidence in our 2024 elections,” he stated in the release. “Robin Vos has done the opposite. Wisconsin deserves better. Together we can.”

Snorek is also quoted in the release.

“Robin Vos is out of touch with reality and no longer represents the voice of the people,” his statement reads. “The simple fact that Vos promised to do everything in his power to block President Trump from the 2024 ballot tells you everything you need to know.”

A Recall Vos office is open now in the Maple Grove Shopping Center on 67th Drive off of Highway 11 in Union Grove.

Vos responds to recall effort

Vos suggests that the recall effort is driven by a refusal to accept electoral losses between him and Adam Steen. He dismisses the recall as a futile endeavor, a sentiment that underscores his confidence in the legitimacy of his electoral victories and his current political standing.

Pressure on Vos ramped up after he refused to overturn the election at the request of Michael Gableman, a former Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice, rejecting the suggestion that Wisconsin could accomplish the legally impossible task of recalling the state’s electoral votes.

Vos released the following statement:

“Failed local candidate Matt Snorek, from Burlington, registered a recall committee that seeks to overturn the results of the 2022 election. He’s being aided by Harry Waite who has been charged with election fraud. These same individuals were involved in my 2022 GOP primary where I defeated them. They continued their efforts with a write-in in the fall 2022 election where they also lost.”

The committee Snorek formed now has 60 days to collect 6,850 signatures to force a recall election.

Snorek told the Wisconsin State Journal: “Wisconsin must move ‘forward’ without Robin Vos in power.”

Recall effort tied to 2020 elections

In the context of the 2020 elections, Assembly Speaker Robin Vos’ actions have been a focal point of contention among Trump supporters.

Vos hired Gableman to investigate the 2020 election results in Wisconsin to either refute or confirm allegations of election irregularities.

Gableman’s role and the subsequent investigation have been a source of political debate in Wisconsin, contributing to the current tensions and the recall effort against Vos.

In his statement addressing the recall effort, Vos characterizes the initiative as a continuation of past political contests with familiar opponents.

“The effort today is no surprise since the people involved cannot seem to get over any election in which their preferred candidate doesn’t win,” he said.

Vos emphasizes his record

Moreover, Vos highlights his accomplishments and legislative priorities as a counterpoint to the recall effort. He emphasizes his record, particularly focusing on tax reductions for Wisconsin families, increased local government funding and investments in housing affordability.

These points serve to reinforce his commitment to his legislative agenda, contrasting it with what he perceives as the backward-looking nature of the recall effort.

Vos’ statement concludes with a forward-looking perspective, emphasizing his focus on upcoming elections and an “aggressive spring agenda.” He expresses confidence in the support he expects to receive from his constituents in Racine County, suggesting a belief that the recall effort will not gain significant traction.