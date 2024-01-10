MOUNT PLEASANT — The theft of a laptop from the Mount Pleasant Best Buy on Dec. 28 led to a high-speed chase, and eventually, four criminal charges filed last week against a 25-year-old Milwaukee man.

Leroy Coleman faces felony charges of first-degree recklessly endangering safety, attempting to elude/flee an officer and retail theft, along with a misdemeanor charge of obstructing an officer.

The first-degree recklessly endangering safety charge carries a maximum possible prison term of 12 years, six months and a fine of $25,000. The two other felonies each carry a possible prison term of three years, six months and a $10,000 fine.

Coleman initially was held on a $30,000 cash bond, but that amount was amended to $2,500 during a Racine County Circuit Court hearing Jan. 4.

The criminal complaint: Retail theft at Best Buy turns into high-speed chase

Mount Pleasant Police were dispatched to Best Buy, 2710 S. Green Bay Road, for a report of a theft of a $1,200 laptop. The caller stated the suspect had left in a red Charger or Camaro.

The caller stated he saw the vehicle drive toward Regency West Drive, then turn left to the dead end by the apartments. Police located the defendant behind the Regency West Car Wash and attempted to stop the vehicle.

At one point, Coleman allegedly accelerated around a marked squad car and struck the front push bar before it fled at a high rate of speed toward Regency West Drive. From there, the defendant made “multiple turn and evasive moves to evade officers,” before he continued onto 21st Street at speeds greater than 70 mph before turning north onto Highway 31.

The chase reached speeds over more than 100 mph in a marked 35 mph zone. Coleman eventually made a U-turn at Shirley Avenue and headed southbound on Highway 31, again at speeds of more than 100 mph.

Police noted in the complaint the Charger nearly struck a passing vehicle at the intersection of Highways 31 and 20.

As Coleman ran a red light at the intersection of Highway 31 and Regency West Drive, he veered hard right onto Durand Avenue, took that turn too fast and collided with the median, which caused the Charger to lose its front driver’s side tire, the complaint states.

Coleman then exited the still-moving vehicle and fled through the grass behind a building to the south of Durand Avenue – with the vehicle still in motion and nearly struck an oncoming vehicle head-on.

Police, now in foot pursuit, eventually took Coleman into custody. Police learned that Coleman had an active warrant for probation violations on a previous shoplifting charge, along with multiple prior arrests for retail theft.

During a search of the Charger, police found a handgun in a holster on the floor board with 17 rounds of three different kinds of hollow point ammunition, what appeared to be marijuana in a small container on the rear seat and a laptop that matched the exact model from the Best Buy theft in the trunk.

Coleman is due back in court Feb. 8, for an 8:30 a.m. status conference.