Obituary for Robert C. Tempesta

June 17, 1941 – January 7, 2024

Robert C. Tempesta, 82, passed away surrounded by his loving family on Sunday, Jan. 7, 2024. He was born in Racine on June 17, 1941, the son of the late Ezio and Sarah (née Graceffa) Tempesta. He graduated from William Horlick High School as part of the class of 1959.

Bob proudly served in the U.S. Army and was a dedicated member of the Seabees. On Sept. 28, 1963, at St. Rita Catholic Church, Bob was united in marriage to the love of his life, Cathleen F. Smalley, and went on to raise four children together.

Bob devoted nearly 40 years of his career to Racine Auto Body as a professional auto body technician before retiring in 2011. His expertise in auto restoration garnered numerous awards at car shows, particularly for his meticulous work on his 1931 Ford. Bob also contributed his skills and expertise to the restoration of numerous other classic cars often owned by family and close friends.

Beyond his passion for automotive craftsmanship, Bob enjoyed a variety of interests. He spent cherished moments with friends engaging in activities such as golfing, cribbage, bocce, archery, fishing and hunting. Bob had a natural ability to connect with people, effortlessly blending humor, wit and a dash of sass.

Bob will be dearly missed by his wife, Cathy; children, Carey (Tina) Tempesta, Frank (Kelly) Tempesta, Connie (Bill) Gullo, Anthony (Nicole) Tempesta; grandchildren, Jack Tempesta, Nico Gullo, Adam Tempesta, Vince Tempesta, Dominic Gullo, Luca Tempesta, Mario Tempesta, Frankie Tempesta and Andrew Tempesta.

He is further survived by his brother and best friend, Ronald (Irene) Tempesta; sisters, Roseanne (Chuck) Hoeft, Annette Tribideau; brother-in-law, Lawrence (Nan) Smalley; nieces, nephews and many other relatives and friends.

In addition to his parents, Robert C. Tempesta was preceded in death by his siblings, Sarah Jean (Jim) Sorenson and Richard (Suzanne) Tempesta; brother-in-law, Bruce Smalley; and his nephew, Zachary J. Sorensen.

Services

Visitation will be held from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. on Jan. 13 at Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home with a memorial service celebrating Bob’s life to start at 11:30 a.m. The service will conclude with full military honors.

The family would also like to extend their most sincere praises to the staff at Ascension including but not limited to Dr. Mann, Dr. Patel, Dr. Fine and the nursing staff that helped Bob through his final day of life with the utmost compassion, constant support and knowledge.

Obituary and photo of Robert C. Tempesta courtesy of Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home.