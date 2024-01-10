Obituary for Rocco James DeMark

October 13, 1956 – December 25, 2023

Rocco James DeMark, “Rocky,” passed away unexpectedly on Dec. 25, 2023, at the age of 67.

Rocco was born in Racine on Oct. 13, 1956, to Rocco F. and Jean B. (née Miller) DeMark. He graduated from Horlick High School where he enjoyed wrestling.

Rocco was the co-owner of DeMark’s Bar and Restaurant, where he loved to cook, serve his customers, and challenge them in a game of shuffleboard. He will be remembered as a fun-loving guy who would do anything for anyone. To know Rocky was to love him.

Rocco is survived by his siblings, Carol (Jon) Ferch, Anton DeMark, Sandra (Bud) Missureli, John DeMark (Carol), Sharon Burman (Jeff), Kathy DeMark (Scott), and Marie (Guy) McClain; brother-in-law, Robert Kohel; a very special niece who he truly loved, Kimberly Kohel, along with her children Cassandra, Dion, Tatiana, MaKayla, and Javion; also her grandchildren, Asher, Kacey, and Tru.

He is further survived by nieces and nephews, Jon (Marla) Ferch, Barbara Hunter, Miles (Hannah) DeMark, Sandra (Shaun) Volm, Jeremy Wampole, Johnny Woods, Antoinette DeMark, Rocco DeMark, Ryan Burman, Thomas (Samantha) Burman, Jr.; many great and great-great-nieces and nephews; his good friends, Bill Dombrowski and Clifford Johnson.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Rocco and Jean DeMark; brother, Richard “Ricky” DeMark; grandparents, Anton and Marie DeMark; grandmother, Lydia Miller; brother-in law, Thomas Burman, Sr.

Services

A memorial mass for Rocco James DeMark will be held at 11 a.m. on Jan. 18 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 2201 Northwestern Ave. Visitation will take place from 10 a.m. until the time of mass.

The family would like to thank his niece, Kimberly, for the care she provided through all the years, also Darnell and Jocelyn King, and Pamela Barker who cared for him in the past years. Rocco loved them like family.

Obituary and photo of Rocco James DeMark courtesy of Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home.