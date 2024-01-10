RACINE — An autopsy has determined the man whose vehicle ended up in the Root River on Dec. 30 did not have a serious medical incident prior to the crash.

Wolfgang Wagener, 78, died after his vehicle plunged into the river at approximately 12:30 a.m.

The investigation determined he was speeding along Michigan Boulevard when he drove his vehicle into the parking lot of the Chartroom Restaurant. The vehicle then hit a retaining wall, became airborne, landed in the Root River and sank.

According to Lt. Michael Luell, Racine County Sheriff’s Office public information officer, the autopsy found no evidence of a traumatic medical event prior to the crash.

The results of the toxicology report are pending.

Root River recovery efforts span multiple agencies

Multiple law enforcement agencies, fire and rescue and dive teams responded to help recover the victim. The South Shore Fire Department’s dive team located the vehicle, which was recovered in a joint effort by the Racine County Sheriff’s Office and Racine Fire Department dive teams. The victim was located inside the vehicle.

