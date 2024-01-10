Obituary for Vernon Lyle Thomas

September 18, 1932 – January 4, 2024

Vernon Lyle Thomas, 91, died Thursday, Jan. 4, 2024, at his home in Crivitz, Wis., with his family by his side. He was born in Galesville, Wis., Sept. 18, 1932, the son of Henry and Mertie (née Murray) Thomas.

Vernon proudly served in the U.S. Army, was a veteran of the Korean conflict and enjoyed his honor flight in 2015.

Moving to Racine in 1954, he met the love of his life, Loretta A. Pete and on June 25, 1955, they were united in marriage. They were longtime residents of Caledonia.

Vernon retired in 1991 to Crivitz after 40 years at the Ladish Company. He also drove school buses for many years in the Oak Creek School District.

Vernon enjoyed snowmobiling, boating, hunting, playing cards and gambling at any casino he passed. In fact, his family often thinks he owns part of every Wisconsin casino. Vernon will be sadly missed by everyone who knew him, enjoyed his sense of humor and benefited from his words of wisdom and generosity.

Surviving are his wife of 68 years, Loretta; daughter, Roxanne (Dave) Buck; sons, Mark (Rita) Thomas, Todd (Camille) Thomas, Jay (April) Thomas; four grandchildren, Alissa Pfeffer, Luke Pfeffer, Brooke Rynders, Leevi Maye-Thomas; great-grandson, Knox Eastman; brother, Don Thomas; numerous sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces and nephews, other relatives and dear friends.

Vernon was preceded in death by his son, Greg; daughter, Denise; his parents; in-law; and sister, Dolores Loker.

Services

Funeral services will be held at 6 p.m. on Jan. 11 at Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home. Relatives and friends may meet prior to the service from 4 to 6 p.m. Private interment with full military honors will be held at Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery.

Obituary and photo of Vernon Lyle Thomas courtesy of Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home.