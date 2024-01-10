SOUTHEAST WISCONSIN — Snowfall is expected to dust Wisconsin starting tonight (Jan. 10) and into Thursday morning, per the National Weather Service.

TMJ4 Chief Meteorologist Brian Niznansky gives the forecast for Wednesday evening. – Credit: TMJ4 screenshot

A Special Weather Statement has been issued by NWS.

This statement is issued for Racine, Kenosha, Marquette, Green Lake, Fond du Lac, Sheboygan, Sauk, Columbia, Dodge, Washington, Ozaukee, Iowa, Dane, Jefferson, Waukesha, Milwaukee, Lafayette, Green, Rock, and Walworth.

Tracking the snowfall

According to weather experts, snowfall will move in from the southwest to the northeast this evening starting between 7 and 10 p.m. and continuing into Thursday morning, bringing total snow accumulations around 1 to 3 inches.

Additionally, NWS notes that a narrow band of moderate snow is expected across Southwest Wisconsin which could bring higher amounts locally, up to 4 inches.

Driving conditions

Untreated roads may be slick and snow covered for the Thursday morning commute. Please exercise caution if driving overnight.

Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 511.

Commuters can enhance their safety and reduce the stress associated with traveling during a winter storm. Remember, the best safety tip is to stay off the roads during severe weather if possible.

TMJ4 Chief Meteorologist Brian Niznansky gives the forecast for Friday and Saturday, Jan. 12 and 13. – Credit: TMJ4 screenshot

More snow on the way

Additionally, a Winter Storm Watch has been issued for Jan. 12 into Jan. 13. More information about this projected weather will be available on the Racine County Eye.