SOUTHEAST WISCONSIN — Snowfall is expected to dust Wisconsin starting tonight (Jan. 10) and into Thursday morning, per the National Weather Service.
A Special Weather Statement has been issued by NWS.
This statement is issued for Racine, Kenosha, Marquette, Green Lake, Fond du Lac, Sheboygan, Sauk, Columbia, Dodge, Washington, Ozaukee, Iowa, Dane, Jefferson, Waukesha, Milwaukee, Lafayette, Green, Rock, and Walworth.
Tracking the snowfall
According to weather experts, snowfall will move in from the southwest to the northeast this evening starting between 7 and 10 p.m. and continuing into Thursday morning, bringing total snow accumulations around 1 to 3 inches.
Additionally, NWS notes that a narrow band of moderate snow is expected across Southwest Wisconsin which could bring higher amounts locally, up to 4 inches.
Driving conditions
Untreated roads may be slick and snow covered for the Thursday morning commute. Please exercise caution if driving overnight.
Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 511.
Commuters can enhance their safety and reduce the stress associated with traveling during a winter storm. Remember, the best safety tip is to stay off the roads during severe weather if possible.
More snow on the way
Additionally, a Winter Storm Watch has been issued for Jan. 12 into Jan. 13. More information about this projected weather will be available on the Racine County Eye.
Driving during a winter storm
For commuters facing the challenges of a winter storm, especially in regions like Southeastern Wisconsin where winter conditions can be severe, here are five essential tips to ensure safety and preparedness:
- Stay Informed
- Before heading out, check the latest weather forecasts and road conditions. Be aware of any travel advisories or road closures.
- Winterize Your Vehicle
- Check the battery, antifreeze levels, heater and defroster, lights, and flashing hazard lights. Ensure your tires have adequate tread and consider snow tires if you live in an area with heavy snowfall.
- Emergency Kit for Your Car:
- Pack a winter emergency kit in your car that includes blankets, food and water, a flashlight, a windshield scraper, and sand or kitty litter for traction. Don’t forget a charger for your mobile phone.
- Plan Extra Travel Time
- Allow extra time for your commute. Speeding on snow-covered or icy roads significantly increases the risk of accidents.
- Safe Driving Practices
- When driving in snow, accelerate and decelerate slowly to avoid skids. Keep a safe distance from the vehicle in front of you and be aware that stopping distances are longer on icy and snowy roads.
Weather
