RACINE — A psychological thriller that unravels into a clever, calculated mystery will take centerstage tomorrow at the Racine Theatre Guild.

“Dial M for Murder” begins its more than two-week run Friday night at 7:30 p.m. at the Racine Theatre Guild, 2519 Northwestern Ave.

The production is set to run through Jan. 28.

‘Dial M for Murder’ synopsis

Margot (Lindy Haug) and Max (Scott Kovacik) cheers and reminisce about the past. – Credit: Michael Steinbach / Bach Photography Written in 1952, “Dial M for Murder” centers around Tony Wendice, an ex-tennis star, who marries his wife, Margot, for her money. Once he is named the heir of her estate, Tony creates the perfect crime by blackmailing an old acquaintance to murder her and crafts an alibi for himself.

When the would-be-killer ends up dead by Margot’s hand, Tony uses the hitman’s death to frame his wife and have her convicted of murder. The plot begins to weave a tangled web of clues and trickery full of deception and danger.

The original production, written by Fredrick Knott, later was transformed into the wildly popular Alfred Hitchcock movie of the same name in 1954.

Under the direction of Michael Clickner, the local cast features Lindy Haug as Margot Wendice, and Mark Neufang as her husband, Tony. Other cast members include Scott Koviak as Max Halliday, an old friend of Margot, with Davidson Kane as Captain Lesgate, Martin Yates as Inspector Hubbard and Stephen Fletcher as Thompson.

Performances

Performances take place Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. and Sundays at 2 p.m., along with additional 2 p.m. shows on Saturdays, Jan. 20 and 27.

Tickets are $18 for adults, $16 for seniors (62 and older), and $13 for students (21 and younger). Value night performances on Thursday, Jan. 18 and Thursday, Jan. 25 at 7 p.m. have tickets available for a discounted rate. Further savings are offered to groups of 12 or more. Max (Scott Kovacik) and Margot (Lindy Haug) fear the worst from Inspector Hubbard’s (Martin Yates) visit. – Credit: Michael Steinbach / Bach Photography

American Sign Language interpretation by students in UW-Milwaukee’s ASL program will be provided during the performance on Friday, Jan. 19 at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets can be purchased from the Racine Theatre Guild by calling 262-633-4218, visiting www.racinetheatre.org, or stopping by the box office weekdays from Noon to 6 p.m. and 90 minutes prior to each performance for tickets.