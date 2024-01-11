Wisconsin winter can be severe with cold temperatures, snowfall, and icy conditions, as such it is essential to ensure that your home is ready for the season. Taking a few proactive steps can help your comfort and stop any potential damage. Below, we will explore a few tips and suggestions to prepare your home for winter.

Insulation & weatherproofing

In the winter, Wisconsin experiences high and regular snowfall, averaging around 40 inches in the South and up to 160 inches in the Lake Superior snow belt. The snowy weather means that it is necessary to thoroughly insulate and weatherproof your home against these winter conditions. You might consider upgrading the insulation in your home, whether fiberglass, cellulose, or foam boards. It is important to check all the windows and doors to see if there are any drafts and seal any gaps. Snow can build up on roofs, therefore it is essential to ensure proper maintenance by checking for any water damage and making sure your gutters are clean.

Heating your home in Wisconsin

During the chilly weather, it is vital that your home is kept warm, cozy, and well-heated as the temperature drops. Start by checking that your heating system is working correctly and everything is in good condition. This might include radiators, furnaces, boilers, fireplaces, or other heating appliances. A smart thermostat can help you easily regulate the temperature in your house, which you can conveniently use from your phone.

If you have ceiling fans, you can set them to run at a low speed so you can help distribute the warm air that rises. Other suggestions include utilizing rugs if you have cold floors and having blankets around the house. If you think it is necessary, then you might buy an emergency heat source like a generator.

Christmas decorating

Christmas is the highlight of winter and often involves transforming your home into a festive space. Decorating your house for Christmas is a cherished tradition during this time. Undeniably, the Christmas tree is the centerpiece of this process, you might opt for either a real or artificial tree. Then, you can begin adding ornaments, baubles, twinkle lights, and a star or angel on the top. Aside from this, you can place a wreath on your front door, garlands around the fireplace, and Christmas-themed décor like blankets, rugs, or pillowcases.

Stock up on winter supplies

If the snowfall is heavy in your area, it might be difficult for you to leave the house. Therefore, it is essential to stock up on winter supplies and ensure that you have everything that you need if you are snowed in. This includes an ample supply of non-perishable food items for example canned goods, pasta, and rice. If the weather is forecasted to be extra severe, then you might get a portable power bank or a radio to stay informed about weather updates. It is always important to keep entertained so make sure you have plenty of books, board games, and other forms of engaging activities which leads onto the next section.

Setting up your gaming area

Establishing a dedicated gaming area can be a perfect way to beat the winter blues and make the most of the colder month. Start by selecting a room or corner that allows for both comfort and functionality. Choose ergonomic and cozy furniture, invest in a top-notch gaming monitor or TV, set up speakers or a good headset for awesome sound, and finally, add cool things like posters, LED lights, or any other decorations to make the space your own.

Conclusion

Taking the time to properly prepare your home for the chilly Wisconsin season is not only for comfort but to ensure your safety and well-being through the colder months. Whether insulating and weatherproofing your house to making a dedicated gaming area, these are a few ideas for having a secure and enjoyable environment. It is important to consider this and take proactive steps before the snow begins.