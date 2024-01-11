SOUTHEAST WISCONSIN — A Winter Storm Warning has been issued by the National Weather Service (NWS) starting Jan. 12 for multiple counties in Wisconsin due to expected snowfall and wind speeds.

Racine, Kenosha, Milwaukee, Sheboygan, and Ozaukee Counties fall under the Winter Storm Warning as other counties remain under a Winter Storm Watch.

The Winter Storm Warning will expire at noon on Saturday. This is for the cities of Racine, Kenosha, Milwaukee, Plymouth, Sheboygan Falls, Howards Grove, Oostburg, Mequon, Cedarburg, and Grafton.

Expected winter weather

The NWS predicts heavy snow with accumulations of 3 to 7 inches along the lakeshore and 6 to 11 inches farther inland. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph causing blowing and drifting snow are expected too.

The NWS states that there may be a lull in the heavier snow from late morning through mid-afternoon.

There remains some uncertainty with amounts for lakeshore areas given mild lake temps and onshore winds.

On Facebook, the following statement was posted by the US National Weather Service Milwaukee/Sullivan Wisconsin:

“The toughest part of the forecast is whether or not a little rain will mix in with the snow at lakeshore locations for the daytime hours of Friday. If so, storm totals may be towards the lower end of the range. If not, then the higher end. Confidence in the forecast is higher for inland areas.”

Due to expected weather, it is possible that an advisory will be released late Saturday due to blowing snow.

Driving conditions

Travel could be very difficult, especially with blowing snow. This could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions will impact the morning and evening commutes.

The NWS recommends that if you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 511.

Low weekend temperatures expected

The weekend will set the stage for next week’s polar air. Take note that these temperatures are well below freezing.