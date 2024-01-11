RACINE, MILWAUKEE COUNTIES — Alexandria Helena Pena has been missing since early November 2023, but was spotted on Jan. 7 in the City of Milwaukee.

She was last seen near W. Lapham Boulevard and S. 6th Street.

The 32-year-old is from Franklin and Mount Pleasant according to the Mount Pleasant Police Department.

According to authorities, the Native American female has not been seen by her family since Nov. 3 and has not had contact with family since Nov. 9.

At the time of her spotting this January, she was on foot but no contact was made.

Police are concerned for her safety and desire to check her welfare.

Alexandria Pena’s description

Pena was last seen wearing black sweatpants, a Columbia jacket (tan, navy blue, cream), a black North Face beanie and carrying a brown leather purse.

She is 5’4″ and weighs 150 lbs. Her eye color is brown. Additionally, she has short brown hair.

The following special identifiers may help the public locate Alexandria Pena:

“Blessed” across her chest

Wolf Face on one of her calves

Star behind her left ear

Hand and finger tattoos

Bow between breasts

Cross on upper right shoulder

Woman Calavera with red roses on right arm

Contacting authorities

Contact the Mount Pleasant Police Department with information about Alexandria Pena if located or spotted. Ofc. Kirk Riffel can be reached at 262-977-1648 or by emailing kriffel@mtpleasantwi.gov.