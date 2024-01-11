RACINE COUNTY — A snow emergency has been declared for multiple municipalities in Southeastern Wisconsin.
Currently, a Winter Storm Warning is set for Jan. 12. The National Weather Service (NWS) predicts heavy snowfall at this time for the upcoming days.
Snow emergencies in Racine County
City of Racine
For the City of Racine, a snow emergency has been issued starting at 7 p.m. on Jan. 12 until 12 a.m. on Jan. 14.
This decision was made per Section 94-216 of the municipal code to aid the city’s snow removal operations.
Snow emergency parking restrictions
- There shall be no parking permitted on either side of the city’s arterial and collector streets.
- As always, alternate side parking will be in effect from 2:00 a.m. to 6:00 a.m., per City Ordinance.
- Vehicles parked in violation of these restrictions will be ticketed, and subject to towing.
- The Snow Emergency Parking Restriction locations are outlined online.
Village of Mount Pleasant
For the Village of Mount Pleasant starting at 9 p.m. on Jan. 11 until noon on Jan. 13, 2024.
This declaration has been made to assist in the Village’s snow removal operations and falls under Section 78-140 of the municipal code.
Snow emergency parking restrictions
- The snow emergency means that no parking is permitted on either side of the Villages’ cul de
sacs.
- As always, alternate side parking will be in effect from 2 to 6 a.m., per Village Ordinance.
- Vehicles parked in violation of these restrictions will be ticketed and subject to towing, according to the Village of Mount Pleasant.
- Parking restrictions during this period will allow crews to remove as much snow as possible from the Village’s streets.
- To learn more, visit the Village of Mount Pleasant website.
Village of Sturtevant
A Snow Emergency has been declared in the Village of Sturtevant from 9 a.m. on Jan. 12 until noon on Jan. 13.
- A full list of parking restrictions is available online.
Village of Union Grove
The Village of Union Grove has declared a snow emergency starting at 6 a.m. on Jan. 12 until 4 p.m. on Jan. 13.
Snow emergency parking restrictions
- During a snow emergency, there is no parking on any village streets.
- More information can be found online about the village.
Snow emergencies in Kenosha County
City of Kenosha
The City of Kenosha has issued a snow emergency beginning at 7 p.m. on Jan. 12. It is anticipated to end at 11 p.m. on Jan. 13.
City of Kenosha’s Director of Public Works Brian Cater stated that a major issue will be fighting the plummeting temperatures and staying ahead of them as frigid temperatures are expected.
“We will be putting great effort into getting our roads cleared to prevent material freezing
before we cannot get it off the road,” Cater said.
Snow emergency parking restrictions
- Parking is prohibited on all streets in the City of Kenosha during a snow emergency and parking is always prohibited on designated snow routes when snow or sleet accumulates to a depth of two inches in any 24-hour period.
- Overnight parking will be allowed in designated downtown and uptown City parking areas.
- People may park downtown at the parking structure at 56th Street and Eighth Avenue and the uptown parking lots located at 22nd Avenue between 56th and 57th Street and the lot north of 56th Street.
- Parking will not be allowed in reserved spaces without proper identification.
- View a map online.
Village of Pleasant Prairie
A snow emergency has been declared in the Village of Pleasant Prairie beginning at midnight on Thursday, Jan. 11 and will remain in effect until noon on Jan. 13, 2024.
Snow emergency parking restrictions
- During a Snow Emergency, no parking is allowed on Village Streets.
- All Snow Emergency parking restrictions will be enforced throughout this time.
Weather
