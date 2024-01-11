STURTEVANT — A traffic stop in the mid-morning of Dec. 27 in the Village of Sturtevant led to the arrest of a 59-year-old Racine man for his fourth drunk driving offense.

Daniel Melnik faces one felony charge for operating while intoxicated, which carries a maximum prison term of six years and a $10,000 fine if he’s convicted.

Melnik is free from custody on a $10,000 signature bond.

The criminal complaint: Traffic stop reveals felony drunk driving, 4th offense

Melnik’s vehicle was stopped on Washington Avenue by Renaissance Boulevard at about 10:56 a.m. The officer smelled a strong odor of intoxicants, both from Melnik and inside the vehicle. His eyes also appeared “wet and glassy.”

Inside the vehicle, the officer observed an open Bud Light beer can on the front passenger seat floorboard, along with several closed beer cans.

After a series of field sobriety tests, the defendant refused to provide a sample of his breath and was taken to a nearby hospital for a legal blood draw. Melnik also refused the blood draw, so the officer secured a warrant, the complaint states.

Results of the blood draw were not included in the criminal complaint.

Melnik was taken to the Racine County Jail, where a preliminary breath test showed a blood alcohol content of 0.096. Because of his previous three convictions, Melnik has a legal limit of 0.02.

Melnik is due back in Racine County Circuit Court on Feb. 29, for an 8:30 a.m. status conference.