With the temperatures dropping and the winds blowing, warming centers are a necessary outlet for many in Kenosha County. Residents of Kenosha County who are in need of shelter, heating assistance, or warm clothing can call 211 for resources available. In addition, in Kenosha County, the following locations are available as winter warming centers.

It is important that Kenosha County residents utilize these services when cold weather is present. Warming centers serve as temporary assistance. The locations below serve as warming centers for residents in need when temperatures are 25 degrees or less.

Please be sure to contact the locations below to verify their operating hours and to make sure they are open before visiting. Changes may occur.

Not in Kenosha County? Use the Designated Winter Warming Centers in Racine County as a guide to warming centers in Racine County.

In addition, Residents can call 211 for help locating a warming center or visit the 211 website.

Warming Centers Kenosha County

Location Address Hours Phone Number Pleasant Prairie RecPlex 9900 Terwall Terrace

Pleasant Prairie, WI M–F 4:30 a.m. – 10 p.m.

Sun 7 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Sat 6 a.m. – 8 p.m. 262-947-0437 Bristol Village Hall 19801 83rd Street

Bristol, WI M–F 8 a.m. – 3 p.m. 262-857-2368 –or–

262-857-2711 weekend hours Randall Town Hall 34530 Bassett Road

Bassett, WI M–Th: 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. 262-877-2165 Somers Village Hall 7511 12th St.

Somers, WI M–F: 8 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. 262-859-2822 Twin Lakes Village Hall 108 E. Main St.

Twin Lakes, WI M–F: 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

262-877-2858 Kenosha County Center Hwy 45 & 50

Bristol, WI

M–F: 7 a.m. – 9 p.m. 262-857-1870 Kenosha County Job Center 8600 Sheridan Road

Kenosha, WI M–F: 7 a.m. – 6 p.m. 262-697-4500 Northside Library 1500 27th Ave.

Kenosha, WI M–Th: 9 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Fri: 9 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Sat: 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Sun: Noon – 4 p.m. 262-564-6100 Southwest Library 7979 38th Ave.

Kenosha, WI M–Sat: 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Sun: Noon – 4 p.m. 262-564-6100 Simmons Library 711 59th Place

Kenosha, WI M–Th: 9 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Fri: 9 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Sat: 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. 262-564-6100 Uptown Library 2419 63rd St.

Kenosha, WI M–Th: 9 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Sat: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. 262-564-6100 Kenosha Public Museum 5500 1st Ave.

Kenosha, WI M–F: 10 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. 262-653-4140 Civil War Museum 5400 1st Ave.

Kenosha, WI M–F: 10 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. 262-653-4141 Dinosaur Discovery Museum 5608 10th Ave.

Kenosha, WI Th–Fri: Noon – 4:30 p.m. 262-653-4450 Twin Lakes Community Library 110 S. Lake Ave.

Twin Lakes, WI M–Th 10 a.m. – 8 p.m.

F–Sat 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. 262-877-4281 Salem Community Library 24615 89th St.

Salem, WI M–Th 9 a.m. – 8 p.m.

F–Sat 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. 262-843-3348 The Sharing Center 25700 Wilmot Road

Trevor, WI M and W 9 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Tu and F 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. 262-298-5535 Kenosha County Warming Centers

If you have information about warming centers in Kenosha County that you would like to have added to our list, please email Emma Widmar at emma@racinecountyeye.com. The Racine County Eye and Kenosha Lens work hard to serve the people of Southeast Wisconsin and appreciate those who offer verified information to continue serving the people of our great state.