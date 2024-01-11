With the temperatures dropping and the winds blowing, warming centers are a necessary outlet for many in Kenosha County. Residents of Kenosha County who are in need of shelter, heating assistance, or warm clothing can call 211 for resources available. In addition, in Kenosha County, the following locations are available as winter warming centers.
It is important that Kenosha County residents utilize these services when cold weather is present. Warming centers serve as temporary assistance. The locations below serve as warming centers for residents in need when temperatures are 25 degrees or less.
Please be sure to contact the locations below to verify their operating hours and to make sure they are open before visiting. Changes may occur.
Not in Kenosha County? Use the Designated Winter Warming Centers in Racine County as a guide to warming centers in Racine County.
In addition, Residents can call 211 for help locating a warming center or visit the 211 website.
Warming Centers Kenosha County
|Location
|Address
|Hours
|Phone Number
|Pleasant Prairie RecPlex
|9900 Terwall Terrace
Pleasant Prairie, WI
|M–F 4:30 a.m. – 10 p.m.
Sun 7 a.m. – 6 p.m.
Sat 6 a.m. – 8 p.m.
|262-947-0437
|Bristol Village Hall
|19801 83rd Street
Bristol, WI
|M–F 8 a.m. – 3 p.m.
|262-857-2368 –or–
262-857-2711 weekend hours
|Randall Town Hall
|34530 Bassett Road
Bassett, WI
|M–Th: 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.
|262-877-2165
|Somers Village Hall
|7511 12th St.
Somers, WI
|M–F: 8 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.
|262-859-2822
|Twin Lakes Village Hall
|108 E. Main St.
Twin Lakes, WI
|M–F: 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.
|262-877-2858
|Kenosha County Center
|Hwy 45 & 50
Bristol, WI
M–F: 7 a.m. – 9 p.m.
|262-857-1870
|Kenosha County Job Center
|8600 Sheridan Road
Kenosha, WI
|M–F: 7 a.m. – 6 p.m.
|262-697-4500
|Northside Library
|1500 27th Ave.
Kenosha, WI
|M–Th: 9 a.m. – 9 p.m.
Fri: 9 a.m. – 6 p.m.
Sat: 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.
Sun: Noon – 4 p.m.
|262-564-6100
|Southwest Library
|7979 38th Ave.
Kenosha, WI
|M–Sat: 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.
Sun: Noon – 4 p.m.
|262-564-6100
|Simmons Library
|711 59th Place
Kenosha, WI
|M–Th: 9 a.m. – 8 p.m.
Fri: 9 a.m. – 6 p.m.
Sat: 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.
|262-564-6100
|Uptown Library
|2419 63rd St.
Kenosha, WI
|M–Th: 9 a.m. – 6 p.m.
Sat: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.
|262-564-6100
|Kenosha Public Museum
|5500 1st Ave.
Kenosha, WI
|M–F: 10 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.
|262-653-4140
|Civil War Museum
|5400 1st Ave.
Kenosha, WI
|M–F: 10 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.
|262-653-4141
|Dinosaur Discovery Museum
|5608 10th Ave.
Kenosha, WI
|Th–Fri: Noon – 4:30 p.m.
|262-653-4450
|Twin Lakes Community Library
|110 S. Lake Ave.
Twin Lakes, WI
|M–Th 10 a.m. – 8 p.m.
F–Sat 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.
|262-877-4281
|Salem Community Library
|24615 89th St.
Salem, WI
|M–Th 9 a.m. – 8 p.m.
F–Sat 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.
|262-843-3348
|The Sharing Center
|25700 Wilmot Road
Trevor, WI
|M and W 9 a.m. – 2 p.m.
Tu and F 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.
|262-298-5535
If you have information about warming centers in Kenosha County that you would like to have added to our list, please email Emma Widmar at emma@racinecountyeye.com. The Racine County Eye and Kenosha Lens work hard to serve the people of Southeast Wisconsin and appreciate those who offer verified information to continue serving the people of our great state.
Weather
The Racine County Eye and Kenosha Lens are committed to sharing important weather news with the community. Make sure to check our Weather category for official announcements, updates on conditions and more. Subscribe today to stay up-to-date with local happenings.
Follow us on Facebook: Racine County Eye or Kenosha Lens to make sure you get the latest news.
Racine County Eye and Kenosha Lens – Journalism that serves.