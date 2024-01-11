Follow us

With the temperatures dropping and the winds blowing, warming centers are a necessary outlet for many in Kenosha County. Residents of Kenosha County who are in need of shelter, heating assistance, or warm clothing can call 211 for resources available. In addition, in Kenosha County, the following locations are available as winter warming centers.

It is important that Kenosha County residents utilize these services when cold weather is present. Warming centers serve as temporary assistance. The locations below serve as warming centers for residents in need when temperatures are 25 degrees or less.

Please be sure to contact the locations below to verify their operating hours and to make sure they are open before visiting. Changes may occur.

In addition, Residents can call 211 for help locating a warming center or visit the 211 website.

Warming Centers Kenosha County

LocationAddressHoursPhone Number
Pleasant Prairie RecPlex9900 Terwall Terrace
Pleasant Prairie, WI		M–F 4:30 a.m. – 10 p.m.
Sun 7 a.m. – 6 p.m.
Sat 6 a.m. – 8 p.m.		262-947-0437
Bristol Village Hall19801 83rd Street
Bristol, WI		M–F 8 a.m. – 3 p.m. 262-857-2368 –or–
262-857-2711 weekend hours
Randall Town Hall34530 Bassett Road
Bassett, WI		M–Th: 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. 262-877-2165
Somers Village Hall7511 12th St.
Somers, WI		M–F: 8 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.262-859-2822
Twin Lakes Village Hall108 E. Main St.
Twin Lakes, WI		M–F: 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.
262-877-2858
Kenosha County CenterHwy 45 & 50
Bristol, WI
M–F: 7 a.m. – 9 p.m.		262-857-1870
Kenosha County Job Center8600 Sheridan Road
Kenosha, WI		M–F: 7 a.m. – 6 p.m.262-697-4500
Northside Library1500 27th Ave.
Kenosha, WI		M–Th: 9 a.m. – 9 p.m.
Fri: 9 a.m. – 6 p.m.
Sat: 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.
Sun: Noon – 4 p.m. 		262-564-6100
Southwest Library7979 38th Ave.
Kenosha, WI		M–Sat: 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.
Sun: Noon – 4 p.m.		262-564-6100
Simmons Library711 59th Place
Kenosha, WI		M–Th: 9 a.m. – 8 p.m.
Fri: 9 a.m. – 6 p.m.
Sat: 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. 		262-564-6100
Uptown Library2419 63rd St.
Kenosha, WI		M–Th: 9 a.m. – 6 p.m.
Sat: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. 		262-564-6100
Kenosha Public Museum5500 1st Ave.
Kenosha, WI		M–F: 10 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.262-653-4140
Civil War Museum5400 1st Ave.
Kenosha, WI		M–F: 10 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.262-653-4141
Dinosaur Discovery Museum5608 10th Ave.
Kenosha, WI		Th–Fri: Noon – 4:30 p.m. 262-653-4450
Twin Lakes Community Library110 S. Lake Ave.
Twin Lakes, WI		M–Th 10 a.m. – 8 p.m.
F–Sat 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. 		262-877-4281
Salem Community Library24615 89th St.
Salem, WI		M–Th 9 a.m. – 8 p.m.
F–Sat 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. 		262-843-3348
The Sharing Center25700 Wilmot Road
Trevor, WI		M and W 9 a.m. – 2 p.m.
Tu and F 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. 		262-298-5535
If you have information about warming centers in Kenosha County that you would like to have added to our list, please email Emma Widmar at emma@racinecountyeye.com. The Racine County Eye and Kenosha Lens work hard to serve the people of Southeast Wisconsin and appreciate those who offer verified information to continue serving the people of our great state.

