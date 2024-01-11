Follow us

With the temperatures dropping and the winds blowing, warming centers are a necessary outlet for many in our city. Racine residents in need of shelter, heating assistance, or warm clothing can call 211 for resources available. In addition, in Racine County, the following locations are available as winter warming centers.

It is important that Racine County residents utilize these services when cold weather is present. Warming centers serve as temporary assistance. The locations below serve as warming centers for residents in need when temperatures are 25 degrees or less.

Please be sure to contact the locations below to verify their operating hours and to make sure they are open before visiting. Changes may occur.

In addition, Residents can call 211 for help locating a warming center or visit the 211 website.

Racine County Warming Centers

LocationAddressHoursPhone Number
Raymond Village Hall2255 76th St.
Franksville, WI 53126		M–F 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.262-835-4426
Burlington Library166 E. Jefferson St.
Burlington, WI 53105		M–Th 9 a.m. – 8 p.m.
 Fri 9 a.m.– 6 p.m.
 Sat 9 a.m.– 4 p.m.
 Sun Noon – 4 p.m. 		262-342-1130
Burlington Senior Center 587 E. State St.
Burlington, WI 53105		Th–Fri 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.262-716-0329
Village of Rochester Library208 W. Spring St.
Burlington, WI 53105		M–Th 9:30 a.m.– 5:30 p.m.
Fri Closed
Sat 9:30 a.m. – 3 p.m.
Sun 1 p.m.– 4 p.m. 		262-534-3533
Village of Union Grove
Community Room		925 15th Ave.
Union Grove, WI 53182		 M–F 8 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.262-878-1818
Town of Norway Hall6419 Heg Park Road
Wind Lake, WI 53185		M–F 8 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. 262-895-6335
Target5300 Durand Ave.
Racine, WI 53406		M–Sat 8 a.m. – 10 p.m.
 Sun 8 a.m. – 9 p.m.		262-554-6998
Walmart Supercenter1901 Milwaukee Ave.
Burlington, WI 53105		Daily 7 a.m. – 11p.m. 262-767-9520
Walmart Supercenter3049 Oakes Road
Sturtevant, WI 53177		Daily 7 a.m. – 11p.m. 262-598-8702
Waterford Public Library101 N. River Road
Waterford, WI 53185		M–Th 9 a.m. – 8 p.m.
Fri 9 a.m. – 6 p.m.
Sat 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.		262-534-3988
 Malecki’s Piggly Wiggly5201 Washington Ave.
Racine, WI 53406		Daily 6 a.m. – 9 p.m.262-930-4540
Racine County Human Services1717 Taylor Ave.
Racine, WI 53403
(Please use North Entrance) 		 M–F 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.
262-638-6312
Cesar Chavez Community Center2221 Douglas Ave.
Racine, WI 53402
 M–F 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. 		262-636-9454
Racine Family YMCA – 
Image Management Branch		8501 Campus Drive
Mount Pleasant, WI 53406		M–F 5 a.m. – 8 p.m.
 Sat 6 a.m.– 4 p.m.
 Sun 6 a.m. – 2 p.m.		262-634-1994
Dr. John Bryant Community  Center601 21st St.
Racine, WI 53403
 M–F 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.		262-636-9236
Dr. MLK Jr. Community Center1134 Dr. MLK Jr. Drive
Racine, WI 53404		M–F 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.262-636-9237
Humble Park Community Center2200 Blaine Ave.
Racine, WI 53405		M–F 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.
 F 9 a.m. – noon		262-636-9226
Tyler-Domer Community Center 2301 12th St.
Racine, WI 53403		M–Th 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.
 F 9 a.m. – noon		262-636-9415
Racine Public Library  75 7th St.
Racine, WI 53403		M–Th 9 a.m. – 8 p.m.
 F–Sat 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.		262-636-9241
Ascension All Saints Hospital 3801 Spring St.
Racine WI 53405		24 hours262-687-4011
 Safe Haven of Racine1030 Washington Ave.
Racine, WI 53403		24 hours262-637-9559
Salvation Army1901 Washington Ave.
Racine, WI 53403		M–F 8 a.m. – 4 p.m.262-632-3147
