With the temperatures dropping and the winds blowing, warming centers are a necessary outlet for many in our city. Racine residents in need of shelter, heating assistance, or warm clothing can call 211 for resources available. In addition, in Racine County, the following locations are available as winter warming centers.

It is important that Racine County residents utilize these services when cold weather is present. Warming centers serve as temporary assistance. The locations below serve as warming centers for residents in need when temperatures are 25 degrees or less.

Please be sure to contact the locations below to verify their operating hours and to make sure they are open before visiting. Changes may occur.

In addition, Residents can call 211 for help locating a warming center or visit the 211 website.

Racine County Warming Centers