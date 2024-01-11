With the temperatures dropping and the winds blowing, warming centers are a necessary outlet for many in our city. Racine residents in need of shelter, heating assistance, or warm clothing can call 211 for resources available. In addition, in Racine County, the following locations are available as winter warming centers.
It is important that Racine County residents utilize these services when cold weather is present. Warming centers serve as temporary assistance. The locations below serve as warming centers for residents in need when temperatures are 25 degrees or less.
Please be sure to contact the locations below to verify their operating hours and to make sure they are open before visiting. Changes may occur.
In addition, Residents can call 211 for help locating a warming center or visit the 211 website.
Racine County Warming Centers
|Location
|Address
|Hours
|Phone Number
|Raymond Village Hall
|2255 76th St.
Franksville, WI 53126
|M–F 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.
|262-835-4426
|Burlington Library
|166 E. Jefferson St.
Burlington, WI 53105
|M–Th 9 a.m. – 8 p.m.
Fri 9 a.m.– 6 p.m.
Sat 9 a.m.– 4 p.m.
Sun Noon – 4 p.m.
|262-342-1130
|Burlington Senior Center
| 587 E. State St.
Burlington, WI 53105
|Th–Fri 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.
|262-716-0329
|Village of Rochester Library
|208 W. Spring St.
Burlington, WI 53105
|M–Th 9:30 a.m.– 5:30 p.m.
Fri Closed
Sat 9:30 a.m. – 3 p.m.
Sun 1 p.m.– 4 p.m.
|262-534-3533
|Village of Union Grove
Community Room
|925 15th Ave.
Union Grove, WI 53182
|M–F 8 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.
|262-878-1818
|Town of Norway Hall
|6419 Heg Park Road
Wind Lake, WI 53185
|M–F 8 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.
|262-895-6335
|Target
|5300 Durand Ave.
Racine, WI 53406
|M–Sat 8 a.m. – 10 p.m.
Sun 8 a.m. – 9 p.m.
|262-554-6998
|Walmart Supercenter
|1901 Milwaukee Ave.
Burlington, WI 53105
|Daily 7 a.m. – 11p.m.
|262-767-9520
|Walmart Supercenter
|3049 Oakes Road
Sturtevant, WI 53177
|Daily 7 a.m. – 11p.m.
|262-598-8702
|Waterford Public Library
|101 N. River Road
Waterford, WI 53185
|M–Th 9 a.m. – 8 p.m.
Fri 9 a.m. – 6 p.m.
Sat 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.
|262-534-3988
|Malecki’s Piggly Wiggly
|5201 Washington Ave.
Racine, WI 53406
|Daily 6 a.m. – 9 p.m.
|262-930-4540
|Racine County Human Services
|1717 Taylor Ave.
Racine, WI 53403
(Please use North Entrance)
| M–F 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.
|262-638-6312
|Cesar Chavez Community Center
|2221 Douglas Ave.
Racine, WI 53402
M–F 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.
|262-636-9454
|Racine Family YMCA –
Image Management Branch
|8501 Campus Drive
Mount Pleasant, WI 53406
|M–F 5 a.m. – 8 p.m.
Sat 6 a.m.– 4 p.m.
Sun 6 a.m. – 2 p.m.
|262-634-1994
|Dr. John Bryant Community Center
|601 21st St.
Racine, WI 53403
M–F 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.
|262-636-9236
|Dr. MLK Jr. Community Center
|1134 Dr. MLK Jr. Drive
Racine, WI 53404
|M–F 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.
|262-636-9237
|Humble Park Community Center
|2200 Blaine Ave.
Racine, WI 53405
|M–F 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.
F 9 a.m. – noon
|262-636-9226
|Tyler-Domer Community Center
| 2301 12th St.
Racine, WI 53403
|M–Th 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.
F 9 a.m. – noon
|262-636-9415
|Racine Public Library
| 75 7th St.
Racine, WI 53403
|M–Th 9 a.m. – 8 p.m.
F–Sat 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.
|262-636-9241
|Ascension All Saints Hospital
| 3801 Spring St.
Racine WI 53405
|24 hours
|262-687-4011
|Safe Haven of Racine
|1030 Washington Ave.
Racine, WI 53403
|24 hours
|262-637-9559
|Salvation Army
|1901 Washington Ave.
Racine, WI 53403
|M–F 8 a.m. – 4 p.m.
|262-632-3147
Weather
The Racine County Eye and Kenosha Lens are committed to sharing important weather news with the community. Make sure to check our Weather category for official announcements, updates on conditions and more. Subscribe today to stay up-to-date with local happenings.
Follow us on Facebook: Racine County Eye or Kenosha Lens to make sure you get the latest news.
Racine County Eye and Kenosha Lens – Journalism that serves.