SOUTHEAST WISCONSIN — A Winter Storm Watch has been issued by the National Weather Service (NWS) starting Jan. 12 for multiple counties in Wisconsin due to expected snowfall and wind speeds.

The Winter Storm Watch is to start at 6 a.m. on Jan 12 and last until Jan. 13 at noon.

Winter Storm Watch impacted areas

Racine, Kenosha, Marquette, Green Lake, Fond du Lac, Sheboygan, Sauk, Columbia, Dodge, Washington, Ozaukee, Iowa, Dane, Jefferson, Waukesha, Milwaukee, Lafayette, Green, Rock, and Walworth fall under the Winter Storm Watch.

This also includes the cities of Racine, Kenosha, Montello, Westfield, Oxford, Neshkoro, Endeavor, Berlin, Princeton, Markesan, Fond Du Lac, Plymouth, Sheboygan Falls, Howards Grove, Oostburg, Baraboo, Reedsburg, Prairie Du Sac, Sauk City, Portage, Columbus, Lake Wisconsin, Lodi, Beaver Dam, Waupun, Mayville, West Bend, Germantown, Hartford, Mequon, Cedarburg, Grafton, Dodgeville, Mineral Point, Barneveld, Madison, Watertown, Fort Atkinson, Jefferson, Waukesha, Brookfield, New Berlin, Menomonee Falls, Muskego, Milwaukee, Darlington, Shullsburg, Benton, Belmont, Argyle, Blanchardville, Monroe, Brodhead, Janesville, Beloit, Whitewater, Delavan, Elkhorn, Lake Geneva, and East Troy.

Expected weather

The NWS predicts heavy snow with accumulations of 6 or more inches possible. Additionally, they state wind gusts of 40 to 50 mph could result in significant impacts from blowing and drifting snowfall, especially Friday afternoon into Friday night.

Additionally, NWS states there is the potential for lower amounts for lakeshore areas during the day Friday with onshore winds, colder conditions and more northerly winds arriving by the evening hours.

Driving conditions

Travel could be very difficult due to the expected snow. Patchy, blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. It is likely that the hazardous conditions may impact the morning commute and will likely impact the evening commute.

Wind speeds being elevated have the potential to bring down tree branches.

Low weekend temperatures expected

The weekend will set the stage for next week’s polar air. Take note that these temperatures are well below freezing.