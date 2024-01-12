RACINE — A report of a physical assault of a child last September led Racine Police officers to Ascension Hospital – and four criminal charges, including two felonies filed recently against a 44-year-old Racine man.

Ramiro Madrid remains in custody in the Racine County Jail on a $100,000 cash bond. Madrid is charged with felony counts of physical abuse of a child and strangulation/suffocation, along with misdemeanor counts of battery and disorderly conduct.

Each of the felonies carries a maximum potential prison term of six years and a $10,000 fine.

The criminal complaint: Physical assault of a child reported

Police spoke with the assault victim at the hospital, who stated that Madrid, her mother’s boyfriend, had physically assaulted her.

The girl stated she had closed the door to a bedroom, and Madrid then kicked the door in, grabbed her by the hair and began to drag her around the room. Eventually, she said the defendant pushed her head into the wall, which caused a hole in the wall.

Madrid then allegedly continued to drag her by the hair into the kitchen, then placed his hands around her neck and began to squeeze, which caused her to not be able to breathe for about 20 seconds, the complaint states.

At that point, the defendant allegedly dragged her near the front door and pushed her out the door and onto the concrete sidewalk. The girl then ran down the street toward a relative’s house.

Madrid is due back in Racine County Circuit Court on Feb. 7, for an 8:30 a.m. status conference.