Obituary for Audrey Theresa Collins

June 29, 1929 – December 9, 2023

Audrey Theresa Collins passed away at home on Saturday, Dec. 9, 2023, at the age of 94.

Audrey was born in Racine on June 29, 1929, to the late Milton and Theresa (née Boetcher) Thomas. While small in stature, she was mighty in spirit.

After losing her mother at the age of 14, Audrey had to leave school in order to care for her siblings, Sherman, Melvin, Joyce and Pearl. Many years later she proudly returned to her studies and earned her GED in 1971.

Audrey was a powerhouse who fiercely loved her family, including her dogs and grand-dogs. She was a generous and forgiving woman, whose faith was incredibly important to her. You could often find Audrey reading her lessons, walking on her treadmill or working a puzzle.

She loved following Wisconsin sports, but especially watching and supporting her granddaughter Jody playing basketball throughout childhood and college – she later coached those teams.

She and Jim loved the cottage he built in Baileys Harbor, Door County. The family and many friends enjoyed spending time there with them.

Audrey is survived by her daughter, Lynn M. Landish (granddaughters, Jody and Beth); stepdaughter, Laurie (John Harney) Collins (granddaughter, Ana and her children, and grandson, Colin); stepson, Bruce (Mary) Collins (granddaughters, Shauna and Alyssa and their families); and other relatives and many friends.

She was preceded in death by her late husband, James (Jim) A. Collins; stepdaughter, Susan Funk; and brothers, Sherman and Melvin Thomas.

Services

Audrey’s wishes were to be cremated and simply have her family and friends celebrate her life and her love for them.

