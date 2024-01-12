RACINE, KENOSHA COUNTY — Gateway Technical College has revoked this year’s Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Humanitarian Award from the Burlington Coalition for Dismantling Racism (BCDR) following social media posts made by the nonprofit’s president.

The grassroots organization working to address racial inequities and injustices was set to be honored at the annual awards event on Jan. 16 along with Nakeyda Haymer and Ronald Tatum.

Just two days after the nonprofit’s honoree status was released to the public, the organization has faced backlash due to BCDR President Laura Bielefeldt’s support of Palestine.

Bielefeldt’s personal social media page was the reason for withdrawing the award from the group.

The two entities, Bielefeldt and BCDR, are separate and do not necessarily share the same values.

Modeling Dr. King

The annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Humanitarian Awards are nominated by the public and ultimately selected by the college.

Each year, the awards are an effort to honor those individuals and groups who work to support the community and exemplify Dr. King’s values, per Gateway.

BCDR was nominated and an award was set to honor the group as a whole.

This year, GTC released the following nomination statement about BCDR stating:

“Modeled King’s approach to ‘creative tension’ as it challenged systemic inequities that adversely and disproportionately affect people of color in (Burlington Area School District) and in the local community. It educates its members and the larger community by addressing racial bias on the personal and social level. It challenges local leaders and the wider community to address these injustices. It holds events that can help the community learn about other racial and cultural groups and addresses the reality of racial prejudice and systemic inequity today … and works with other local groups to raise awareness of minority groups and the injustices they face.”

Unexpected phone calls

According to Bielefeldt, the individuals who nominated BCDR were contacted by a Gateway representative before the award was rescinded from them and before Gateway spoke with the nonprofit about the matter.

“They asked them if they knew, if they were aware, that I had posted specifically the phrase ‘from the river to the sea’,” said Bielefeldt.

The content was posted on Bielefeldt’s personal Facebook page amidst the ongoing Israel-Hamas war.

“When they reached out to me, I spoke with Jacqueline Morris from Gateway. She called and said that they were looking to have a discussion with me because they had received a complaint about my social media platform. And that Gateway needed to remain neutral on that, they do not take any stance on any political matters,” said the group’s President.

She outlined that their conversation focused on investigating if the two entities were their own.

“They specifically asked me asked me if it was my personal belief, or if that bled into BCDR. And I very clearly told them that BCDR has not even once discussed the conflict in Palestine as a group. Our main focus is racism within rural communities and school districts. I mean, that absolutely embodies Dr. King’s message,” stated Bielefeldt.

An attempt to remain neutral

Ultimately, the call ended in the award being stripped from the group of activists. However, in this attempt to remain neutral, Bielefeldt believes they have taken a stance.

“To say you don’t take a stance on anything and then to make a decision to pull it away from an organization that absolutely embodies Dr. King’s vision, because of an individual’s personal social media. Yeah (they’ve taken a stance.),” she said.

Gateway announces revocation The following notice was made by the college in a release made public on Jan. 11: It should be noted that after thoughtful consideration by the selection committee, the decision was made to rescind one Humanitarian awardee, the Burlington Coalition for Dismantling of Racism. While Gateway values the work done by the Burlington Coalition for the Dismantling of Racism, it was brought to the college’s attention that the selection of BCDR as a Gateway Technical College Dr. King Humanitarian raises some concerns and does not align with Gateway’s values nor reflect the spirit of this award. Gateway’s main goal, always, is to honor peace, fairness and equity through its Humanitarian awards program. The college wants to thank the community for its support and understanding. Gateway Technical College

Handling the matter

In reflecting on the matter, Bielefeldt has concluded that the incident could have been handled differently.

“The award was not intended for myself. Gateway could have very simply and could have very easily chosen to continue with the award to be BCDR. And if they received some kind of backlash, they could have easily made a statement that the award was not given to myself, it was given to the BCDR. Unfortunately, they chose not to do that,” said the President. “The media release really makes it seem like something that BCDR did was in question and I will challenge them to go through everything that BCDR has done and find where we don’t align with King’s message.”

Bielefeldt highlighted the positive community impact the group has made over the years through its work and how it follows suit with the vision of Dr. King.

The key for the group is creating a robust, ongoing conversation about race in the community. The organization hosts a multitude of events focused on diversifying the Burlington area, enriching a variety of cultures, and providing support for people of color who experience systemic and pervasive prejudice.

Members also serve as advocates for the redress of racist and/or biased behavior in the community and its social structures, and to educate the larger community on issues of systemic racism and unconscious bias.

Statements from members

Confusion crept up on members of BCDR upon finding out about the educational institute’s decision as well.

“Consistent with Dr. King, BCDR believes in bringing many voices to the table. In rescinding this award, Gateway has reduced an important conversation to a singular, dominant narrative,” stated BCDR member Jeanne Heyer. “Dr. King’s teachings are very clear about the difference between moral courage and political expediency. Gateway cannot honor Dr. King by silencing voices that make it uncomfortable.”

Member Jacob Mersberger weighed in stating the following:

“Gateway vetted BCDR’s work on anti-racism and found it worthy of this humanitarian award and in the spirit of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Why has the worthiness of BCDR changed? Why has Gateway rescinded this award based on an unrelated social media post by one individual when this award was only ever supposed to be about BCDR and its work?” asked Mersberger. “Gateway has taken the easy way out. Rescinding this award is a reflection of the smallness of this institution and an act of self-protection rather than staying true to the honoring of MLK and the ‘good trouble’ that BCDR has demonstrated in fighting racism.”

Focusing on continuing to follow Dr. King’s way

“From a racism perspective, as a society, as a country, we allow for politicians, particularly white male politicians, and figures and school board members to separate their personal beliefs from their position on a board or in a government position,” Bielefeldt said. “And we make that exception all the time. Yeah, so I do wonder if I would have been another sex, of another race, if this would have been let go.”

Nevertheless, the group of advocates will continue their work.

“No award will change the impact that BCDR has made, the work we do, or the plans we have,” asserted Bielefeldt.

BCDR will be present at the Burlington Public Library on Jan. 15 for Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day with a day of community connection.

From 10:30 a.m. to 6 p.m., community members can engage with a variety of resources. Learn more about the event here.

In addition, the group is knee-deep in their plans for Black History Month. Each year, the group in partnership hosts an art and essay contest with the local school districts. Read about the impact the art made last year on Racine County Eye.

Other BCDR events to consider are the Juneteenth Day celebration, the book donation drive and giveaway, and the backpack collection and distribution event.

More about the organization can be found online on their website.