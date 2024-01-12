Obituary for Gerardo Gutierrez-Hernandez

September 30, 1957 – January 4, 2024

Gerardo Gutierrez-Hernandez, 66, passed away unexpectedly at home on Thursday evening, Jan. 4, 2024.

Gerardo was born in Mexico City, Mexico, on Sept. 30, 1957, to Maurillo and Rosa (née Hernandez) Gutierrez. He came to Racine in 1964. With a profound work ethic, Gerardo was employed by J. I. Case Company (CNH) for over 45 years, retiring in 2021.

When he was not at work, Gerardo enjoyed working on projects around his home; spending every available moment with family; lending a helping hand to anyone in need; watching movies and having dinners with his loved ones; and spoiling his grandchildren.

Surviving are his children, Rose Gutierrez, Cynthia Gutierrez, Gerardo Gutierrez II and Christopher (Samantha) Gutierrez; adored grandchildren, Marianna, Patricia, Gabriela, Nicolas, Tobias, Emilio, Alejandro and Isabel; seven great-grandchildren; sister, Patricia Hernandez; nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends – too numerous to mention all by name.

Gerardo was preceded in death by his parents, Maurillo and Rosa; former wife and lifetime companion, Mary Jane (née Peterson) Gutierrez (who passed away on Jan. 1, 2024) and by his beloved grandson, Alfredo.

Services

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Jan. 16 at Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home with Rev. Juan Manuel Camacho officiating. Visitation will be from noon until the time of service.

In accordance with Gerardo’s wishes, he will be taken home to Mexico for burial.

