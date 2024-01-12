WISCONSIN — A major winter storm has made its way its throughout Wisconsin bringing heavy snowfall to local communities.
Currently, there is a Winter Storm Warning active in multiple counties. In addition, this storm has led to snow emergencies and closures in the area.
Amidst the chaos this January, Wisconsinites braved the snow, making memories and shared their snapshots with the Racine County Eye.
Snow what fun
The Mattila family bundled up and headed outside to play in the snow.
Winter wonderland
Zander found it refreshing to lie down in the snow on Jan. 12.
A mix of slush and snowfall
Streets and driveways covered with snow in Mount Pleasant are slushy and slippery.
