Obituary for James D. Parise

July 18, 1937 – January 8, 2024

James D. Parise, 86, of Kenosha, passed away on Monday, Jan. 8, 2024.

James D. Parise

Jim was born in Milwaukee on July 18, 1937, a son of the late James and Edith (née Trecroci) Parise.

On March 2, 1957, in Kenosha, he was united in marriage to Nancy Poplawski. Sadly, she preceded him in death on Nov. 4, 2019.

Jim retired from A.M.C./Chrysler after many years of service as a forklift operator. He served UAW Local #72 as a Chief Steward, a position of which he was very proud of. Following his retirement from Chrysler, Jim shuttled cars with his uncle, Lenny.

To say that Jim was a huge Elvis fan would be an understatement. He was an avid Green Bay Packers and Milwaukee Brewers fan and enjoyed casino trips with his wife. Nancy loved to gamble and Jim loved the buffets and cashing in the winnings.

Survivors include his children, James A. (Cassie) Parise, Mary Means, and Robert Parise; grandchildren, Jimbo (Michelle) Parise, Jennifer (Chris) Parise, Stephanie Steenhagen and Christopher Means; great-granddaughter, Kailee; three siblings, Theresa “Dolly” Alfano, Dennis (fiancée Darlene) Parise, and Edith (Tim) Dudek; half-sister, Delores Jacobson; sister-in-law, Candy Parise; as well as many nieces and nephews.

Along with his parents and wife, Jim was preceded in death by his daughter, Gina Parise; stepmother, Rachael (née Bell) Parise; brother, Vince Parise; and a half-brother-in-law, Robert Jacobson.

Services

Funeral services will be held at noon on Jan. 15 at Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home. A visitation will be held from 10:30 a.m. until the time of the service. Private interment will take place in St. George Cemetery.

Obituary and photo of James D. Parise courtesy of Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home.